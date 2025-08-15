The truth about work-life balance in Europe, as told by Singaporean expats

Fresh into his first office job in France in 2024, Mr Ruzaini Mazani was all set to reply to a sales lead right away. However, his manager advised the opposite: play it cool and let the prospect wait.

"I really couldn't wrap my head around it, but the Asian in me didn't want to ask why because I didn't want to be rude," the 37-year-old told CNA TODAY.

"With time, I realised that being the eager beaver really annoys the French people because they like to work at their own pace. That was the sort of culture shock I had for several months."

Such surprises come with the territory for Singaporeans navigating corporate life in Europe, even if they don't share these moments on their social media accounts alongside their picture-perfect studio apartments and the ski trips they take.

CNA TODAY takes a look at the lives of Singaporean millennials who have moved to the region renowned for its work-life balance, and how they have adjusted to an unfamiliar work culture, grappled with loneliness and navigated safety concerns.

Former television host Sharon Au, for instance, famously recounted her experience when she relocated in 2018 to the French capital of Paris, where she was ticked off twice by human resource personnel for sending work messages outside office hours and not leaving the office by 6pm.

In an interview in 2019, the Singaporean also said that she had thought of dipping her toes into a cafe business but realised that the labour law in France was very strict about hiring and firing people and "disadvantageous … especially if you were a foreigner".

In 2020, she had to cope with the trauma after burglars broke into her apartment that she shared with her pet cat.