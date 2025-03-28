I’ve been living in Switzerland for 8 years. Here’s how I stay in touch with my Singaporean roots

It has been eight years since I started my life here in Switzerland, but whenever people ask me what it’s like moving to a new country, I still find myself struggling to sum up my thoughts in a neat sentence.

Moving to a new country is a bit like stepping into an alternate reality. Every street, every face, every moment feels foreign yet somehow familiar.

In this liminal space between two worlds, my life clicked into place in surprising ways.

SINGAPORE TO CHINA TO … SWITZERLAND?

Growing up in Singapore meant constantly striving for excellence, where the pressure to succeed academically and professionally often felt like a never-ending race.

At 24, I moved to Beijing where I lived for 14 years, working in real estate in various roles – consultant, manager and eventually, director.

I became a mother at 28. The more I grew into my role as a parent, the more my focus shifted to providing my children with a safe and well-rounded environment; one where they could read, play, enjoy a healthy work-life balance and learn from a community that values independence.

As much as I loved Beijing, the air quality pushed me to reconsider staying there for my children’s health.

So I left my job and the city that had been my home for 14 years and we went in search of greener pastures – which turned out to be the snowy mountains of Andermatt, Switzerland.

It was to be my very first time living outside of Asia and I was both excited and nervous.