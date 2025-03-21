Losing my Teochew skills has eroded my relationship with my grandma. I’m trying to fix it, but it’s not easy

During a meet-the-teachers session in primary school, my Chinese teacher told my mother: “You need to stop speaking Teochew at home and start speaking more Chinese.”

At nine years old, I was fluent in Teochew, having picked it up from my grandparents who took care of me. We spoke little Chinese at home and it showed in my Mother Tongue grades.

In response to my teacher’s concerns, I was swiftly enrolled in weekly Chinese tuition classes for the next seven years. At the O-Levels, I miraculously passed the subject with a C6 grade.

Growing up, I never thought much about my ability to speak Teochew.

I hadn’t set out to learn it nor had I been formally taught. I had picked it up entirely through osmosis – my Teochew grandmother, who is illiterate and communicates only through the dialect, was my primary caretaker, looking after me every single day while my parents were at work.

I would translate menus for her when we went out to eat, explain the plots of television shows and try my best to keep her up to date with the news.

As I got older and she started living alone, she would call me to ask about my day before talking about the vegetables she grew outside her flat.

And then life took over.

I graduated school and started working, and that began to take up more of my time. Soon, I found myself unable to even answer her phone calls some days, tied up with rushing assignments and deadlines.

Before I quite knew it, I went from speaking my dialect daily to speaking it, at best, once a month.