How to move on when you're retrenched in your 30s

Last November, I got an email invitation to an in-person meeting with my then-CEO, a rare occurrence. The meeting was also scheduled for a Monday, a day when most of the company typically worked from home.

"Is this a Bad News Meeting?" I asked my boss via online chat. I got a cryptic non-answer in response.

It was, in fact, very bad news. Gathered around a meeting table, the bosses told me and a few other colleagues that we were to be laid off. We would be jobless in a month's time, and would each get a modest severance payout.

I made it through the meeting, but as we gathered around our desks to process the news, the waterworks started. I was aware that getting laid off is always a possibility in many lines of work, but at the age of 31, I hadn't thought I was in that much danger just yet.

I shared hugs and tears with my colleagues, before sitting down to finish an assignment due that day. Focusing on my tasks felt easier than thinking about what would come next.

I was lucky enough to secure another job about half a year later. Now, nearly one year after that fateful email invitation, things are looking up for me career-wise.

Emotionally, however, I think I'm still smarting from the retrenchment.

And I'm not the only one, either. Counsellors and human resource (HR) experts told me that dealing with the retrenchment blues is a gradual process, one that's more common than we may think.

WHEN RETRENCHMENT HITS AT 30

Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data shows that older workers tend to be laid off at a higher rate than the overall working population.

This is partly owing to the fact that they're more expensive given their years of experience, said Mr Adrian Tan, an HR analyst and creator of Sg Layoff Tracker.