How a runaway aged 10 went from years of institutions and the wrong crowd to life as a social worker

Question: What does a typical 10-year-old Singapore child think about?

For many youngsters here, life revolves around fretting over grades, exams, hanging out with friends and heading home after school.

Yet, such routine preoccupations were far from the thoughts of a boy named Daren Kwang Poh Chun. At 10, his biggest worry was not scoring As, it was figuring out where to sleep each night.

Still in primary school, he ran away from home after enduring a difficult relationship with his two stepfathers. By then, his mother had remarried twice and he had never met his biological father.

“I was able to somehow endure it those years, but one incident happened that made me leave home as I was unable to take it,” Mr Kwang, now aged 29, recalled.

In the years that followed, he repeatedly ran away, feeling like there was “no place” for him in his troubled family home.

During his teenage years, he cycled through various juvenile institutions. This started after he was assessed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development and when a court later issued a protection order when he was 10. This is typically done to keep persons aged under 18 who need care or protection to stay safe.

Not surprisingly, Mr Kwang does not wish to dwell on the reasons for that order or some of the other details of his traumatic early life.

By the time he was 18, he was discharged from a juvenile institution for the final time and for seven months, he could not afford rent, so the open spaces at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) where he was studying became his shelter.

He was studying to become a medical social worker, inspired to do so by his own social worker, who stuck with him through long and difficult years as an outsider and helped to turn the young man's life around.

As I chatted with Mr Kwang, it was hard to reconcile the accomplished healthcare professional before me with the boy who, two decades ago, featured in media reports as a runaway 10-year-old.

Back then, various news outlets including the print version of TODAY reported that the schoolboy who was in Primary 5 had been found in a Bedok North playground after he was missing for nine days. It was not his first disappearance, the reports added.

Looking back, Mr Kwang still feels frustrated about how his struggles were framed.

“At that point in time, the way (the newspapers) pictured it, it was like I had a good home and I wasn’t intending to return,” he said.

Knowing just the bare details of his background, I wondered how to delicately broach painful memories from his youth. To his credit, Mr Kwang took my probing into his past with a calm, matter-of-fact clarity.

His circumstances had led him to fend for himself on the streets as a child. And a singular, steadfast act of care would later become a turning point in his life.