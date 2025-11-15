No awkward kisses, no risky nudity – this intimacy coordinator ensures actors feel safe on set

Most of us would probably rack up numerous human resources violations if we got into a passionate makeout session with a colleague in full view of the whole office.

Not actors, though – that would be a regular Tuesday on set.

Still, I imagine the ubiquity of intimate scenes doesn't erase the awkwardness of swapping spit with a co-worker you may have just met. Nor does it defuse the minefield of developing a shared understanding of what those instructions on intimacy actually mean.

Overlaid with the messiness of human interaction, seemingly straightforward lines can be anything but.

Take the instruction: "They kiss", for example.

A director may picture "the male actor twirling the female around and tumbling into bed", while to the actors involved, it could just mean "a peck on the cheek".

Some production sets, therefore, hire a professional to get everyone on the same page – someone trained to make those moments safe and clear for all involved.

In Singapore, that responsibility often falls to 45-year-old theatre veteran Rayann Condy.

She moved here from Australia in 2005 to pursue a bachelor of arts with honours in acting at LASALLE College of the Arts, as part of the programme's inaugural batch.

Wanting to live somewhere new, she weighed her options: London or Singapore. Though she'd spent plenty of time in the United Kingdom – her father is British – she'd never visited Singapore. But the city won her over with its sunny weather, and her alma mater, with its reputation.

Now a Singapore permanent resident, Ms Condy is the only person based here to be certified by Intimacy Directors and Coordinators, the leading global body for training and accrediting intimacy professionals.

The group is recognised by SAG-AFTRA, the United States labour union representing a range of media professionals.