'K-pop is my calling’: The 15-year-old who's made a high-stakes move to Korea to chase stardom

Question: How much would you give up to chase a dream?

For Cassa Tan, who just jetted off solo to Seoul in South Korea at the age of 15 to pursue a K-pop dream, the answer is everything familiar in Singapore.

She has left behind secondary school life, her friends and the structured path most Singaporean teenagers follow.

Cassa would otherwise have been in Secondary 4 this year, a crucial academic year for students her age because of the O-Level examinations.

Having secured a scholarship to undergo training as a performing artiste, she has chosen to take a different path, one that has taken her far from the classrooms of Singapore and deep into the demanding world of K-pop.

Training to be a K-pop idol is a high-stakes bet, one that could either kickstart her career or land her back home without fulfilling her desire.

So when I caught Cassa and her parents the day before she flew off last month, I was brimming with questions about how someone so young faces up to a moment like this.

What happens if she doesn't make it? How does her family feel about this risk? And just how much is too much to give up for a dream?

As soon as I saw her, the answers seemed almost written on her face.

Cassa told me confidently: “I’ve never considered a different career path. K-pop is my calling.”

Dressed in a pink ruffle top, white skirt and knee-high socks, she was worlds apart from how I was at her age. I didn't know much about fashion and makeup back then and even less about my future ambitions.

Sitting across from her, I could tell she was a bag of nerves in front of the camera before we started.

But when it came to talking about K-pop, her dreams and the things she loved, her confidence quietly surfaced, and her focus became clear.

Her parents, Mr Roger Tan, 59, and Ms Yvone Lim, 55, joined her in the interview and shared their daughter's excitement over what lies ahead, though this was tempered with the realism that came with their age.

They understand the industry's uncertainty and have discussed backup plans, but for now, they are supporting their daughter's dream, knowing that opportunities like this do not come often.