Her parents said music was a 'risky' career. This Singaporean defied their doubts, ending up on the world's biggest stages

One evening while doom-scrolling social media as usual, I came across a video of American singer-songwriter Conan Gray trying an array of snacks that are popular here, as he visited Singapore on the Asian leg of his Found Heaven on Tour.

After sampling a bag of Twisties and rating the corn snack seven out of 10, the former YouTuber moved on to a packet of Mamee Monster noodle snack.

Before opening the packet, he said that he was following the instructions of his keyboardist Renny Goh, who is from Singapore, to crush the noodles in order to best savour the salty, crunchy texture of the snack.

After watching the video, I was struck by two things at once.

First, I was thoroughly pleased and validated that snacks beloved by Singaporeans should and will be appreciated by such a lauded visitor.

But I was even more intrigued by the presence of a Singaporean artiste on such a prominent stage. I knew I had to reach out to learn who this keyboardist was and what it takes to play next to a global pop star such as Conan Gray.

I met the 36-year-old musician through a video call in early November. She was bathed in the afterglow of a show in Raleigh, North Carolina in the United States.

The energy of the stage still clung to Ms Goh as she leaned into the screen, her slick micro bangs and glossy raven hair catching the light of the nearby desk lamp in her hotel room.

She described her journey as a slow burn that started with a compromise with her parents. Worried about the risks of a music career, they insisted that she complete her university degree first.

When she had carved out a steady stream of gigs as a singer in a Singapore rock band that also did cover music at bars and weddings here, a cousin's near-death accident at his workplace in 2013 jolted her into action.

"That event kind of triggered me," Ms Goh said. “I remember thinking, ‘I have dreams I want to fulfil'."

While visiting her cousin at the intensive care unit, she enrolled in the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles and flew the coop to pursue her music career. There, she spent four years making up for lost time, honing her skills as a keyboardist.

Even through the pixels from half a world away, Ms Goh exuded the kind of effortless cool that comes from eight years of commanding stages worldwide, such as the crowds of 50,000 at Lollapalooza music festival in South America or a sold-out show at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

Ms Goh, a founding member of Conan Gray’s band, also serves as the musical director for Moroccan-Canadian artiste Faouzia and has performed with acts such as Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia and singer-songwriter Niki. She also writes her own songs, which she eventually hopes to record.

As I spoke with the multi-hyphenate keyboardist, music director, song-writer and producer, I was drawn by a certain intensity she exuded that was part adrenaline, part quiet confidence.

We delved into her journey and the experiences that led her to share the stage with some of pop music’s brightest entertainers.

Ms Goh detailed those gruelling but fulfilling early LA days and exhilarating nights when she performed for crowds all over the world, and I felt the weight of her early sacrifices and the near-relentless work it takes to perform on such a level.

STARTING IN PUBS AND WEDDINGS IN SINGAPORE

Ms Goh grew up in Singapore with music as a background hum, not the focal point. Her father is a mechanical engineering lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic, while her mother used to be a nurse and a homemaker. Now, her mother is a preschool teacher.

She has a younger brother who works in the early childhood education industry and has a master's degree in music education.

"He’s also very musical," Ms Goh said. "But he cleverly started studying pedagogy first."

“Music was always part of my life. Like many Singaporean children, I started with classical piano lessons because my cousins were learning it, and I wanted to join them.”

Yet, music was never framed as a career possibility. “When I was about 19, I told my parents I wanted to go overseas to study music.”

Her parents, however, were understandably concerned. “They said that was too risky,” Ms Goh recalled. "They encouraged me to do something more practical.”

It is a tune that nearly all Singaporean parents sing when their children suggest a slightly more creative career choice, something I know all too well. When I told my own parents I wanted to pursue English at university, their concern was palpable. “What kind of job will you get?” they asked.

Like Ms Goh, I found myself caught in the tug-of-war between my passions and their practicality.

After some discussion, her parents came to a compromise. She would attend the National University of Singapore (NUS) to complete a sociology degree as a backup plan and if she still wanted to pursue music, she could then take a year or two to explore it.