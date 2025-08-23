World Cup indoor skydiving champion at 15, Singapore's Kai Minejima-Lee is now setting his sights even higher

At the mere age of 16, Singaporean indoor skydiver Kai Minejima-Lee has arguably reached the pinnacle of his sport.

Last year, spectators in Macau watching the World Cup of Indoor Skydiving witnessed the teenager outshine competitors from 11 countries to claim top spot in the solo freestyle open category.

Ninety seconds of skill and athleticism inside a vertical wind tunnel was all it took.

Kai manoeuvred his frame mid-air with ease to perform pikes, tucks and twists to the soundtrack of an orchestra, while those in attendance roared at his feats.

Call him a prodigy and few would disagree.

Kai was crowned Singapore Sports Boy of the Year 2025 in June owing to his achievements over the past year, where he amassed 16 medals – 10 gold – across various international competitions.

It was a stellar achievement, so how did he do it?

To get the answer to this question, I met the young man and his mother last month at iFly Singapore, the indoor skydiving facility on Sentosa Island and home to one of the largest indoor wind tunnels in the world.

At the interview, there was also a chance for me to fly alongside the youngest open category freestyle champ at the facility.

It became apparent a second after stepping into the vertical tunnel that flying was not nearly as easy as Kai made it look.