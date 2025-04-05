Olympian turned intern: Singapore sailor Cecilia Low takes on the corporate world while pursuing kitefoiling at 34

At 34 years old, national sailor Cecilia Low is charting new waters not just on the open sea, but in her first internship at a corporate firm.

In January, she joined professional consultancy firm Deloitte – one of the “Big Four” global accounting and professional services firms in Singapore – at an age when many of her peers would already be a decade into climbing their career ladders.

“When you’re a student, you will already have a few different internships on your resume before university. But for us (athletes, we have) nothing, it’s just sporting achievements the whole time,” she said.

Having started a professional sporting career as a teenager, she has had more than two decades of sailing experience with various teammates.

Among her achievements are clinching the world championship in the women’s 420 class in 2012 and becoming one of the first Singaporeans to take part in a sailing medal race at the 2020 Japan Summer Olympics.

When she and her teammate did not qualify for the Paris Olympics in May last year, Low stopped sailing for two months and shifted her focus to finishing a aeronautics degree programme from the United States-based Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University, which has a campus in Singapore.

One requirement for graduation was completing an internship, but securing a corporate role as an athlete with an unconventional career path was not all smooth sailing.

It is a reality faced by many professional athletes who went all out in their younger days to pursue sporting excellence, but now hope to pursue other career options as they grow older.

That is why there are programmes such as the Sports Excellence Career Scheme (spexCareer), an initiative by national sports governing body Sport Singapore that helps national athletes secure internships, apprenticeships and job placements.

When she failed to land an interview after countless applications, the programme helped Low land an internship at Deloitte Singapore, one of the partners of spexCareer that offers flexible internships for Team Singapore athletes while accommodating their sporting commitments.

This allowed her to balance work deadlines with twice-a-week gym sessions during office hours and weekend training on the open sea.

When I met Low at the Sport Singapore gym last month, the gap between us couldn’t feel greater: I was recovering from a mild flu, while she was effortlessly deadlifting close to 100kg of weights, which is not even the maximum she can lift.