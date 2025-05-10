The rules for office fashion aren’t dead. They’ve just changed

Her question came like a bolt from the blue: “Kelvin, do you really think that shirt is appropriate for a client meeting?”

I looked sheepishly down at my baggy, preloved tee – a style that predates our current enlightened era, where oversized second-hand clothes are not only accepted but applauded. On the front, in bold, bubble-like letters: “Who farted?”

Suddenly, I realised how out of place I was, standing in the lobby of a glamorous-looking financial centre, surrounded by glamorous-looking people in tailored suits and designer dresses.

“I … uh … I was in a rush. Sorry, boss.”

She sighed, muttered something under her breath, then said: “Why don’t you grab a coffee and wait at the food court? We’ll catch you up after.”

And that, my friends, was how I got red-carded from a meeting for the first – and thankfully last – time.

I deserved it. I had spent three nights working on that deck, only to blow the final five minutes by dressing like a 17-year-old on a break from school. But in that moment, I was indignant. I’d done the work, hadn’t I? Wasn’t that what counted most?

I can’t help but wonder – if that incident were to happen today, in our post-COVID age of “elevated comfort”, would I still be sent away? Or just met with a bemused shrug, before I headed up for the meeting with my colleagues, dressed to the nines in Lululemon athleisure and New Balance sneakers?