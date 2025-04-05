When good work is rewarded with more work, how do you draw the line?

If Isaac Newton had worked in a corporate environment, he would probably have come up with a fourth law of motion: An employee excelling at their job will continue to receive more work, unless acted upon by an equal and opposite boundary.

That is to say: If you’re good at your job, it’s likely you’ll be rewarded with more work.

You might eventually get a raise, perhaps even a promotion, but the immediate payoff? More things to do.

It’s like being the best cook in the kitchen. At first, you’re just in charge of your own fish station. Then, suddenly, tickets start piling up and you’re also on garnish, meat and somehow running the pass.

And if you’re really good, soon enough, you’ll be doing even more than that.

You’ll find yourself metaphorically plating, expediting and covering for the guy who just got screamed at by Gordon Ramsay.

Congratulations, you’re now both employee and unpaid sous chef in the office version of Hell’s Kitchen.

I know this because I’ve been on both sides: As an employee, I have burnt out from biting off more than I could chew, because I was seen as the reliable one that my boss could depend on to get things done and I wanted to uphold that reputation.

As a manager, I have “rewarded” high-performing team members by piling more work on them, convinced that they were the only ones who could get the job done.

And I know I am not the only manager guilty of this.

I also know from experience that if you are the competent and dependable employee who is shouldering more than your fair share of work, it is hard to know where to draw the line, because you want to continue being a good team player.