Are you stagnating in your job? Here's how to read the signs and decide if it's time to quit
Feeling stuck in your job, unmotivated or underappreciated? Your career might be stagnating and here is what experts say you should do about it.
Adulthood is not just one phase of life but comes in stages. Its many facets can be overwhelming, from managing finances and buying a home to achieving work-life balance and maintaining healthy relationships. In this series, CNA TODAY's journalists help readers deal with the many challenges of being an adult and learn something themselves in the process.
On Mar 10 this year, I marked my third anniversary of working in this newsroom. While I excitedly shared this mini-milestone with friends and family, I received mixed reactions.
Several middle-aged relatives congratulated me but said that three years was a mere blip compared to the decades they had spent for their employers, loyally seated at the same desk.
My friends in their 20s and early 30s, on the other hand, asked what my next career move would be.
“You can’t possibly stay in the same company forever,” one friend told me. She had switched companies thrice in five years.
“You’re missing out on potential pay increases and promotions by stagnating in the (same) job … You can get more money from finding a new job rather than (waiting for) yearly increments,” she added.
This made me wonder: What does it mean to be in a job for "too long", if there is even such a thing? And how can I tell if I am stagnating at my job?
TELL-TALE SIGNS
Human resource experts told me that career stagnation is when someone feels “stuck” in a job. Some signs include not learning anything new at work, feeling that tasks are repetitive and being unmotivated.
However, it must be noted that staying for a long time in a company does not necessarily mean you are stagnating.
Ms Agnes Yee from executive recruitment firm Kerry Consulting said: “If you’ve been in the same role for four to five years with no change in salary, scope or growth opportunities and the job no longer challenges or excites you, then you’ve likely been there too long.”
Ms Yee, who is head of the company's legal and compliance practice team, added: “Contrast this with someone who has been holding the same job title for more than 10 years but has had new responsibilities, promotions or key projects.
"In that case, longevity isn't an issue and staying could still be a strong career move.”
Ms Sherry Lin, director of insurance at another executive recruitment company Ethos BeathChapman, said that there are other signs possibly indicating that it is time for some sort of career change.
For example, your skills or experience might no longer be aligned with market demands, which often happens when you have been in the same organisation or role for too long without expanding your skill sets.
This could make it difficult to get job interviews or make a career switch in the long-run, she said.
Lacking salary increases or promotions is another red flag, she said.
“If you consistently receive positive performance feedback but see no corresponding salary increases or promotions, it could signal that your growth within the organisation has reached its peak,” she said.
“This misalignment can lead to feelings of being undervalued or frustrated and gradually diminishing motivation over time.”
Such feelings are why Ms Lin said it is important to have “open and proactive conversations” about your performance and remuneration at every stage of your career.
"Addressing this early can help you avoid stagnation and ensure your career continues to move forward,” she said.
WHAT CAN YOU DO ABOUT IT?
If you realise that you are starting to stagnate, what are your options?
One option is to switch jobs – though Ms Lin warned there is no “perfect” job that might fix things.
“The key is to identify what matters most to you and assess what’s missing in your current role,” she said.
Some possible priorities in your job search include career growth opportunities, financial rewards or professional development.
That said, there can be compelling reasons to stay in your current company, such as job security, familiarity, or workplace friendships.
Some people may also have the “sunk cost” fallacy, where they feel like they have invested too much time in a company to walk away, said Mr Sean Tong, managing director and head of Asia at Frazer Jones, a global HR executive search and recruitment consultancy.
There are ways to get out of the rut while staying in the same organisation – and it starts with speaking to your supervisor or HR manager.
Mr Tong said some steps you might consider include:
- Considering a lateral or vertical move within your organisation, such as switching departments
- Negotiating your salary with management, using market data as a backing
- Looking for skills development opportunities such as new projects, external courses or additional responsibilities
But if these growth opportunities are unavailable or your company does not provide competitive compensation, Mr Tong said it might be time to leave.
“It becomes problematic when someone rationalises staying in an unhealthy or stagnant work environment despite knowing it’s not benefiting them,” he warned.
Ms Yee of Kerry Consulting added: “My advice is to always speak to someone in the company and make active approaches to improve your situation before you end the working relationship with your current company.”
Speaking to people outside your company, such as an industry peer or trusted head-hunter can also provide a helpful different perspective, whether you choose to stay or leave your organisation, she said.
Reflecting on my own career after speaking to experts, I have to say I feel that my work has continued to be exciting, three years on.
I have been given opportunities to write a wide variety of news and feature articles, as well as opinion pieces and personal columns like this one. The upcoming General Election, slated to take place this year, will likely be a thrilling experience for me to report on, too.
So perhaps I won't be quitting so soon, though an increase in salary would certainly be welcome – here's looking at you, boss!