Get comfortable with being uncomfortable: Why embracing uncertainty helps you grow

When her travel companion dropped out of a trip due to personal reasons at the last minute, then 21-year-old Krissten Tan faced the prospect of travelling to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam all by herself.

The idea greatly intimidated her. Ms Tan had never travelled alone before, had never stepped in Vietnam, and her parents had repeatedly warned her about crime there by showing her various news articles.

Despite her nagging doubts, she decided to take the plunge and proceed with her trip. At the time, she realised that she was merely fearing the unknown, and that life is not about playing it safe.

As the saying goes: A ship in habour is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.

Said Ms Tan, now 24 and a final-year undergraduate: “In the first few days (of that trip), my heart was pounding everywhere I went.

"But the more I walked around on my own, the more I realised it wasn’t as scary as I thought.”

The six-day trip proved to be a formative experience for her as she entered adulthood. It taught her profound life experiences about being an independent problem solver, navigating logistical challenges confidently, and keeping an open mind when meeting new people with diverse backgrounds.

Since that trip, Ms Tan has solo travelled to eight countries, including a one-month trip across four European countries, as well as another volunteering trip to Uttaradit, a rural province in Thailand.

Hearing the experience of Ms Tan, who is my university senior, reminded me of how my generation tends to be plagued by anxiety and insecurity and thus become risk-averse, but there are also youths like her who dare to venture, face failure and come out better for it.

Yet, as a 22-year-old undergraduate, I couldn't help but wonder how many times I've deprived myself of a learning opportunity because I feared stepping out of my comfort zone.

At a point in life when I should be boldly trying out new things in order to grow as a person, I questioned why I continued to hesitate, allowing fear to dictate my choices instead of embracing the unknown and its potential for growth.

It was why three months ago, I accepted an internship at CNA TODAY knowing that it would thrust me in an environment where I had to face my fears.

Although it is a short stint, it meant I had to speak to strangers, pen articles under tight deadlines, while making my fair share of rookie mistakes in the process. The experience has moulded me into a better person.

As American political activist and former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: "Do one thing every day that scares you."

Growth often requires stepping beyond what is familiar, easy, or safe, and to that end, I sought out mental health experts on how we can seek out discomfort in our lives.

WHY IT’S GOOD TO BE UNCOMFORTABLE

The first thing they told me was that because we naturally seek predictability and safety in our lives, some equate discomfort to a form of failure.

Dr Sam Roberts, founder and director of Olive Branch Psychology and Counselling Services, said that exposure to new experiences, however, can strengthen resilience and flexibility.

This is known as neuroplasticity, which is what allows the brain to change and adapt, said Mr Lee Kai Xuan, psychotherapist and founder of The Midnight Therapist, which provides therapy services.

When exposed to learning experiences, for example, the brain's neural networks can change, reorganise and grow as a result.

He added: “Learning new skills or handling unfamiliar situations strengthens neural pathways, promoting brain plasticity. Staying in the comfort zone prevents these new connections from forming, making adaptability harder over time.”

Part of this is explained by our body's chemistry. When we are in unfamiliar situations, our brains’ fight-and-flight response is activated, releasing stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol.

These chemicals cause a feeling of dread, anxiety or hypervigilance, and is usually accompanied by a rapid heart rate.

But over time, our body learns to regulate these chemicals, said Mr Lee.

“Our prefrontal cortex attempts to regulate these emotions, analysing risks and making decisions. Over time, exposure to discomfort strengthens this regulation, making it easier to handle future challenges,” he said.

Overcoming challenges can also equip us with lifelong skills that help us in our professional and personal lives. Dr Roberts added: "When we step into discomfort, we learn problem-solving, manage emotions better, and become more self-aware."

THE FEAR OF LEAVING OUR COMFORT ZONE

Nevertheless, experts said that there is a high initial barrier to overcome. Societal expectations, doubt, and previous experiences with failure and rejection can hinder us from leaving our comfort zones, they said.

Those with poorer emotional regulation skills may find it harder to confront challenges as they are likely to retreat to what is familiar when facing anxiety and discomfort, Mr Lee said.

A person who repeatedly avoids challenges will end up reinforcing his fears, thus creating a self-sabotaging cycle and eroding his confidence as time goes by.

The fear of stepping out of our comfort zones also extend into our career decisions. Changing jobs can mean starting over, and the idea of stepping into a completely different industry is ever so daunting.

Many overthink their career choices instead of taking action, said Ms Jennifer Ong, career coach and founder of Ctrl Alt Career, which provides career coaching programmes.

Ms Ong had firsthand experience leaping out of her comfort zone in her career: after graduating with a degree in financial economics, she worked a six-figure job in a multinational investment firm.

Despite realising within six months that the job wasn’t right for her, she stayed for seven years, fearing parental disapproval and guilt over leaving a high-ranking role.

Eventually, she resigned, but not before going through emotional breakdowns and exhaustion that strained her personal relationships. She also took an 80 per cent pay cut to pursue her passion in fashion, later joining a fashion startup in 2019.

Over time, the lack of fulfilment Ms Ong felt from her previous career dissipated.

Though she initially faced difficulty adjusting to a new working environment, the experience imbued her with the resilience and confidence to solve problems independently. She also became a happier person, working in a field that she loves.

Now, as a career coach, she sees many clients stuck in the same trap, believing they should only work in their field of study. It is a form of sunk cost fallacy, whereby the years spent studying and working in a certain field becomes a mental barrier to them leaving for greener pastures, she said.

"When we think about our careers, we only consider financial stability and where we can utilise our skillsets and strengths. We don't consider what causes we want to serve until we are much older," Ms Ong said.

On this, Dr Roberts said one's age, upbringing and personality are factors that can affect one's willingness to step out of their comfort zone.

Older individuals prioritise stability, and those with sheltered upbringings are more likely to worry over uncertainties, he said.

Individuals with avoidant personalities, for example, tend to be more anxious and possess a fixed mindset – a belief that their traits and abilities are unchangeable. Conversely, those who frequently step out of their comfort zone are more curious and resilient, possessing a growth mindset which motivates them to attain new skills, said Dr Roberts.

ONE STEP AT A TIME

So what should one do if they want to step out of their comfort zone? For a start, experts suggested taking small, manageable steps to make it feel less daunting.

“Breaking down the ‘discomfort zone’ into smaller steps will make it a lot easier for us. It's the idea that we don't need to be able to see 10 steps ahead of us to make the first move, we just need to see the next one or two steps,” said Mr Lee.

The psychotherapist recounted an instance where his client overcame her social anxiety with public speaking. Instead of creating a presentation right out the gate, Mr Lee suggested smaller, actionable steps.

Firstly, they practiced the use of neutral statements as the client berated herself often. To this end, he suggested replacing negative thoughts with neutral statements like "This is new, but I can handle it" and "I'm learning and improving".

These steps gradually escalated in intensity, helping the client to slowly but surely expand her comfort zone. She practiced her conversational skills with colleagues, contributed in meetings to acclimate to speaking in group settings, and attended a public speaking workshop.

It ultimately worked, and Mr Lee's client was able to successfully deliver a work presentation.

Ms Ong also added that one should have a backup plan. For example, in the case of a career switch, one should keep the door open by maintaining good relationships with previous colleagues in case a new job opportunity does not pan out.

Dr Roberts added that one should also develop a support system with friends and mentors, as their encouragement can help to cushion the impact of doing something that one is not entirely comfortable with.

At the end of the day, what I learnt from the experts is the phrase "no pain, no gain" doesn't just apply in the gym, but also in our own cognitive and professional development.

Sometimes, facing challenges head on can make us more mentally and emotionally resilient.

My internship stint, for instance, has built up my mental toughness even though it's also taken me on a rollercoaster of emotions at times. I wouldn't have learnt how to be a better journalist and team player if I didn't push myself to take on my first internship in a newsroom.

The same is true for my university senior Ms Tan, who runs an Instagram page @krisstensolotravels that aims to inspire other young women to step out of their comfort zones.

Whenever she encounters obstacles, she remembers how her solo trip taught her to be confident and content with being alone.

“If I can survive missing my last train in Switzerland and couch surfing with a local by trusting my own gut feeling, then I can circumvent other curveballs (that) life throws at me," she said.