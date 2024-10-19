Why some people have greater mental capacity to solve problems and bounce back from stress

I once had a colleague who always seemed unshakable, as if nothing could ever bring her down whatever happens.

We were peers but she had a managerial instinct for solving problems and tackling stressful situations, which I greatly admired.

People often pegged me as someone diligent and reliable, but I had always struggled to manage shifting priorities, be it clients' or bosses' demands, which resulted in further stress and feelings of defeat.

My co-worker, on the other hand, adapted with ease. She swiftly re-prioritised tasks, found quick solutions to unexpected problems, and even had the energy to offer me advice.

I kept asking myself, why do some people like my former co-worker seem to have ample brain power or have stronger mental reserves to handle stress? She's the same age as me, yet it often felt like she was at least five years older because of her abilities.

Soon, I was looking on the internet for articles on "cognitive reserve" and even found a video discussing the rivalry between tennis champions Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, where a similar concept was raised. It was called "mental toughness", which refers to the ability to persevere in the face of setbacks, challenges and pressure.

Djokovic was once quoted as saying that it went beyond skills: "Instead, it's a question of who believes and who wants it more? Which player is mentally stronger? Which player is going to fight the hardest in the big points? These are the things that determine who is the champion."

Could mental toughness and cognitive reserve be linked? Can we build cognitive reserve to help us perform better in our jobs, sports, studies or anything that requires us to use our body and mind?

To get some clarity, I spoke to a few psychologists and a psychiatrist.

WHAT IS COGNITIVE RESERVE?

It turned out that different experts define cognitive reserve differently.

In general, though, it refers to the brain's ability to withstand, adapt and cope better than expected in the face of changes or setbacks, which can be ageing, brain diseases (such as dementia) and unexpected life events (such as injury and stress).