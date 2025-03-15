Pay raises don’t always come automatically. I had to learn to ask – and to keep asking

A few years ago, I was stuck in a financial rut. I was doing everything right: I tracked my expenses religiously, avoided unnecessary spending, and took advantage of almost every cashback or savings hack I could find. And yet, no matter how much I tried to save, my bank account wasn’t growing as fast as I had hoped.

That was when I realised something crucial: Frugality is important, but it has its limits. After all, there’s only so many dollars you can cut before you hit a wall. But once you learn how to increase your earnings, the sky is the limit.

The real game changer isn’t how much you save – it’s how much you earn.

The fastest way to increase your earnings isn’t necessarily through investing (which takes time) or starting a business (which carries risks). For most of us, it all starts with learning how to negotiate for a higher salary.

DON’T EXPECT A PAY RAISE IF YOU DON’T ASK FOR IT

For years, I had believed in the common assumption that hard work naturally leads to rewards: Promotions and pay raises.

But in reality, raises don’t always come automatically. Many of us people feel underpaid simply because we never ask.