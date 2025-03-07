I was unceremoniously let go. It was hard, but it taught me to deal with my anger

t was November 2024. I arrived at the office building at 10.45pm. I unlocked the door and let myself in. With the air-conditioning turned off, there was a stale smell in the room.

I looked around. In my eight months working here, I’d never lingered. I was always rushing and brushing past things, eager to work. Now, this office looked strangely different: Old. Clunky. Fit for change.

I hurriedly gathered my things – a few personal toolkits I used for counselling, and what was left over from the copies of my books that I’d sponsored for an event we’d had two weeks ago. I’d provided 150 books, priced S$25 each.

I left the name cards that the organisation had printed for me on the desk. I hadn’t managed to use even one.

TERMINATION, OR IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION?

Earlier that afternoon, the head of human resources (HR) and my executive director had sat me down in a meeting room to present me with two options. One: Termination, with immediate effect. Two: They would allow me to resign immediately.

I was shocked. What had I done to deserve this?