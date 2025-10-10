How a tragic loss led me to let go of friendships that are no longer good for me

I used to think letting go of a friendship would be dramatic. In my younger days, I pictured relationships ending because of a fight, a confrontation, a "break-up" conversation.

Now, at the age of 45, I've accepted the truth: That the end of a friendship is rarely loud.

Over the course of my life, I've collected friendships like mementos – from childhood, from intense stretches of work or shared parenting seasons, travel escapades and much more. I've counted among my friends creative collaborators, people I've laughed with, cried with, and trusted deeply.

Some of these friendships have grown with me, weathered life's messiness, deepened with age and understanding. Others have slipped into the background, like music you don't notice fading out until you realise it's gone completely.

What I didn't expect is how often these shifts happen without a fight. A slow bleed of shared meaning. Different timelines. Different priorities. A slowly vanishing sense of emotional resonance.

There's no breaking. Just… distance.

MOMENTS OF TRUTH

The older we get, the more we need support systems.

The 2024 National Poll on Healthy Aging by the University of Michigan in the US found that 86 per cent of adults over 50 say they have at least one close friend. Those with close friendships are more likely to report good mental health at 85 per cent, versus 59 per cent of older adults with no close friends.

People with fewer close friends were more likely to feel isolated – 45 per cent with either just one or no close friends versus 17 per cent with three or more.

There's no doubt that friendships are one of the most important aspects of life. But they're also strangely easy to lose perspective on without realising it – until something earthshaking happens.