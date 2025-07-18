I was angry about growing up in my special-needs brother's shadow, but now I’m grateful for it

I first came across the term "glass child" in 2023, when it went viral on TikTok. It describes siblings of children with disabilities who are often seen through or overlooked because the attention is focused on their brother or sister.

And it hit me. That was me.

My younger brother Emmanuel was born prematurely and diagnosed with global developmental delay, apraxia of speech (a motor speech disorder), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyspraxia, also known as developmental co-ordination disorder.

Much of my early life revolved around his many developmental struggles: therapies, appointments, meltdowns and milestones.

I learnt to adapt quickly, often helping him with his meals, supervising his homework, playing with him and stepping in whenever he became overwhelmed or overstimulated.

I was never explicitly asked to do these things. It was simply understood. I had to be the reliable one.

I remember one incident clearly.

I was around seven years old, doing my homework at home, while Emmanuel, aged four, was playing nearby. He accidentally swallowed a few pieces of my grandmother's bead necklace and ended up vomiting, spewing forth the necklace beads in front of her.

She scolded me harshly for not watching him closely enough. I don't remember her exact words, but the feeling stayed with me – a deep sense of shame and guilt.

From that day on, I began to believe that any mistake he made or any mishap he suffered was my fault, and I carried that responsibility silently for the next several years.