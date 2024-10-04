I have end-stage kidney failure. It takes a lot out of me, but I'm committed to upskilling

In July, I started working as a user experience (UX) designer at a retail company.

For most people, this wouldn’t be anything remarkable. But getting here was trickier for me than most – not because of the learning and upskilling required, but because I have end-stage kidney failure.

LEARNING ON MY OWN

I was diagnosed in 2017, at the age of 22. My condition means that my time and energy are limited, and my lifespan is likely significantly shorter than the average person’s.

At that age, I had no health insurance and limited financial means. So I set my sights on making ends meet, landing a job doing sales and customer service at a precious metals retail store.

I was grateful for understanding colleagues and managers who offered me flexibility in my work schedule to suit my dialysis treatment schedule. It enabled me to focus on saving money as I waited for a kidney donor and transplant.

But still, I could not shake off the desire to take up higher education.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, I developed a keen interest in tech after seeing how quickly people embraced online services and how the world was rapidly becoming more digital-first, with the spotlight turning on generative AI. It became clear to me that the economic and business landscape was shifting dramatically.

I saw this as a pivotal moment to launch myself onto a different career trajectory, to explore the many possibilities out there and grow in ways I never thought I could.

In 2021, I was thrilled to be accepted into a part-time degree programme at a local university. Unfortunately, I was having consistent issues with my arteriovenous fistula – a connection between my artery and vein that was supposed to make my dialysis treatments more efficient.

With a heavy heart, I had to decline the offer. Taking on additional student debt on top of growing healthcare bills and treatment complications just didn’t seem feasible.

Pursuing a traditional full-time degree programme was surely out of reach. So I started looking towards various alternatives to learn new skills and foundations.

I wanted to be resourceful, to try and make the most of what was available to me in my limited capacity.