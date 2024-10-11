I learnt 7 languages to help as many customers as I can in my job

Growing up in Malaysia, my siblings and I were educated in English. But thanks to my family’s dedication to preserving our mother tongue, ours was a bilingual household where Tamil was the primary language.

I also picked up Malay from friends and neighbours, becoming fluent during my schooling years.

Being in a lively, close-knit family of seven had also made me comfortable with interacting with others. I’ve always loved meeting new people and over time, my curiosity about the world beyond my home grew stronger.

One of my sisters has been an early childhood educator for 10 years now. With many of her students being Chinese, she took pains to master the Chinese language and Hokkien, the Chinese dialect, to better communicate with them.

During a family holiday many years ago, we met an older Chinese woman who was stuck in the elevator of the hotel where we stayed.

She was confused and didn’t respond when we tried to help her — until my sister spoke to her in Mandarin, even though it’s not our native language.

She instantly calmed down and my sister helped her get back to her room. Her family thanked us profusely.

This encounter showed me how powerful language can be in connecting meaningfully with others, especially in their time of need.