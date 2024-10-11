I learnt 7 languages to help as many customers as I can in my job
A chance encounter showed Pugunes Visvanathan, a lead ticketing host at Sentosa, how powerful language can be in connecting with people, especially in their time of need.
Growing up in Malaysia, my siblings and I were educated in English. But thanks to my family’s dedication to preserving our mother tongue, ours was a bilingual household where Tamil was the primary language.
I also picked up Malay from friends and neighbours, becoming fluent during my schooling years.
Being in a lively, close-knit family of seven had also made me comfortable with interacting with others. I’ve always loved meeting new people and over time, my curiosity about the world beyond my home grew stronger.
One of my sisters has been an early childhood educator for 10 years now. With many of her students being Chinese, she took pains to master the Chinese language and Hokkien, the Chinese dialect, to better communicate with them.
During a family holiday many years ago, we met an older Chinese woman who was stuck in the elevator of the hotel where we stayed.
She was confused and didn’t respond when we tried to help her — until my sister spoke to her in Mandarin, even though it’s not our native language.
She instantly calmed down and my sister helped her get back to her room. Her family thanked us profusely.
This encounter showed me how powerful language can be in connecting meaningfully with others, especially in their time of need.
OVERCOMING BARRIERS TO CONNECTION
I began my professional journey as an assistant teacher at a special education school in Malaysia. This fuelled my personal drive to create a more inclusive space for all in whatever I do. I soon started to wonder: What else could I do to make a broader impact?
In May 2016, I went on a day trip to Sentosa Island. I was instantly drawn to vibrant attractions and diverse mix of visitors, and the hustle and bustle. I returned home determined to seek out job opportunities at Sentosa.
In August that same year, I secured a role as a ticketing host with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).
Over the past eight years, I’ve worked my way up to a senior position as a lead ticketing host, tackling on-ground issues related to ticket bookings and gaining experience and exposure across various island locations to further develop my problem-solving and communication skills.
During conversations with guests, I help resolve any issues and challenges in their visiting experience. I also actively propose enhancements to customer processes.
When I first started at SDC, one significant challenge my team and I kept encountering was language barriers. Our inability to fully understand and address guests’ needs often led to delays, confusion and a less-than-ideal experience for both guests and our team.
I decided to try my hand at new languages on my own.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
The first one I picked up was Hindi, as I frequently interacted with tourists from India. To practise, I watched Hindi movies, which was a fun and engaging way to test myself and grasp the nuances of the language.
One day, an elderly lady from India approached the counter, distressed and in tears. She spoke only Hindi, and my teammates’ attempts to help her in English were ineffective.
I approached her and started talking to her in her language. Understanding that she’d been separated from her tour group, I found out where her next meeting point was and gave her the right directions. She asked if I could accompany her and, seeing how much more at ease it made her to have someone who understood her, I happily did so.
It was so gratifying to see my efforts to learn a new language already paying off. I felt that overcoming this barrier was essential not only for improving the quality of service that I could provide, but also in making a positive difference for others.
I’ve since been able to use my Hindi skills to assist other guests in similar situations. Their gratitude and happiness inspired me to learn other languages.
FULL SPEED AHEAD WITH LANGUAGE LEARNING
I later learnt Bahasa Indonesia and Mandarin using tools like Google Translate and online resources. My childhood friend, who is Chinese, also helped me with Mandarin by teaching me key phrases and engaging in regular conversations, which reinforced my skills and boosted my confidence.
Mastering multiple languages was not an overnight achievement. It took a lot of persistent effort and commitment on my part.
In the beginning, I was apprehensive about speaking, worried I might make mistakes and find myself in awkward situations.
Over time, I noticed the delight and excitement on visitors' faces when I attempted to speak their language. They didn’t mind even when I made mistakes; some guests even started to offer constructive corrections and suggestions which helped me refine my proficiency.
Their positive reactions and encouragement, coupled with the personal satisfaction of understanding visitors in their native languages, was incredibly rewarding and motivating.
Seeing the value of this, SDC soon sent me to Mandarin-language courses, which enabled me to communicate more effectively with Mandarin-speaking visitors.
I started learning sign language as well, wanting to be able to communicate with differently abled visitors from all walks of life. In 2022, SDC sent me for sign language classes too, enabling me to further develop my fluency.
STAY CURIOUS
This June, I was honoured to receive the Customer Service Excellence for Attractions award at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2024.
With this recognition of my hard work in connecting and communicating with people, I feel more confident and determined to take my passion to greater heights. I’m excited to continue honing my language skills, and to learn new ones – for now, I have my sights set on Japanese, due to the growing number of Japanese visitors we’re seeing these days.
If you’re looking to stretch yourself, stay curious. Explore new languages, cultures, and skills. This will open up doors for you to interact with more people, and shape more inclusive environments for all.
I believe this mindset can be a boon not just in our careers but also for our personal growth, making us more adaptable and open-minded. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.
That’s how we turn challenges into opportunities.
Pugunes Visvanathan, 34, is a senior ticketing host at Sentosa Development Corporation and a Customer Service Excellence for Attractions award recipient at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2024.