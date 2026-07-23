Pain is part of her everyday life. But at 25, she’s fighting to do more than just ‘trying to survive’

SINGAPORE: In the morning on the day Nay Chi Khaing Zaw was to sell her art at a market, she was in agony.

In the cab, before she reached the venue, her body began to shut down. As she turned pale, and her eyes rolled, a CNA producer asked anxiously: “Nay, are you okay?”

“I had a seizure,” the 25-year-old said later. “(It) happens from time to time.”

For her, such disruptions to her day are part of living with chronic pain. A flare-up can strike without warning and force her to decide whether to stop or push through the pain.

That morning, turning back would have meant losing the chance to recoup the S$60 rental fee for her booth through sales, so she pressed on.