3 parking lots, but only room for 2: The squeeze at Singapore's older car parks

To an uninitiated driver looking for a car park lot in Orchard Road during peak hours, Shaw House along Scotts Road might seem like a good bet.

There is usually no shortage of parking with several left lots empty even though they are close to the lifts.

But drive up to those lots, and one can see why they are still empty – they are too narrow for larger modern cars to fit into.

Shaw House, like a number of older buildings, is notorious for having tight car park spaces.

The car park is made up primarily of blocks of three lots, hemmed in by two walls on either side. But once two cars are parked in one of these blocks, it is virtually impossible for the third remaining lot to be used.

Even if a third vehicle does manage to squeeze into the space, it is unlikely that the driver or passengers would be able to open the car doors.

Mr Nevin Ho, who visits Shaw House to watch movies or go to a nearby 24-hour gym, is all too familiar with this situation.

The content creator said friends or family members driving him there typically give empty parking spaces on the lower floors a miss and head straight to the upper floors, where they know there are fewer cars already parked.

Even then, Mr Ho and other passengers may have to alight before the car is parked.

"If you own a big car, and you park in the middle lot, no one else can park in the lots on either side. Or even if you can park, the driver may not be able to come out.

"Maybe they must crawl out from the top," he said with a laugh.

An online search of discussion forums found drivers complaining about a number of car parks aside from the one at Shaw House, including People's Park Complex, Burlington Square and OCBC Centre, with drivers unhappy not only over narrow lots but also tight corners and ramps.