Motorists to trial roadside electronic parking under ERP 2 from August

SINGAPORE: When parking on the roadside in future, motorists may not need to use the Parking.sg app - they can instead select a car park on their ERP 2 on-board unit (OBU) display and tap start.

When they drive off, the parking session will automatically end.

These functions are part of an upcoming roadside electronic parking (REP) feature under the ERP 2 system, which allows motorists to pay for roadside parking through the OBU display.

The feature will be trialled from August at 644 designated car park locations and cover about 19,000 roadside parking lots across Singapore, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson said on Monday (Jun 15). More car parks will be progressively added to the REP system during and after the trial.

About 1,000 motorists will test this new feature. They are also part of a trial for new location-based charging features on ERP 2 that started in June.

These first two features of the pilot are location-based charging and checkpoint charging under ERP 2, and will be rolled out on Jan 1, 2027. The roll-out date for the REP feature has not been announced.

At present, all designated roadside car park locations in Singapore continue to accept existing payment methods, such as the Parking.sg mobile application.