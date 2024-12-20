Ahead of my 22nd birthday, I asked some older folk what life lessons they could share

Mr Canagasabai Kunalan has led a fulfilling life, with a long teaching career despite a shaky academic start and a stellar athletic career that included appearances in both the 1964 and 1968 Olympics. He set a 100m Singapore national record that stood for 33 years.

Despite poor O-Level results, Mr Kunalan, now 82, was recruited as a temporary teacher to address a teacher shortage caused by the boom in births after World War II ended in 1945. In 1961, aged just 19, he began teaching Primary 3 pupils at the former Tiong Bahru School.

As I look forward to blowing out the candles for my 22nd birthday next month, I decided to seek out advice on how to live a better life from those who are older and wiser than me. When I learnt of Mr Kunalan's life story, he seemed like a natural candidate to offer such insights.

I also spoke to Ms Noorindah Iskandar, 40, who explores self-love and relationships through her website "Shy and Curious". Funny yet candid in her articles, she was exactly the person I was seeking for a personal conversation about love.

For my third mentor on life, I returned to my polytechnic roots to chat with Ms Sharon Ismail, 50, my ex-lecturer from Ngee Ann Polytechnic's School of Film and Media Studies. She has acted in Channel 5 television shows such as Code of Law and 128 Circle, and hosted Selamat Pagi Singapura (Good Morning Singapore) on Suria channel.

Am I cheating in life a little by learning from those who came before me? Maybe. But if it helps me lead a better life, why not?

LESSON 1: DON’T DISAPPOINT THOSE WHO BELIEVE IN YOU

Mr Kunalan fondly recalled those who supported his career, from friends who bought him spike shoes to coaches and mentors who saw his potential in both education and sports.

Whenever he could during our interview, Mr Kunalan sang the praises of his wife Chong Yoong Ying. Giving up her own promising athletics career to care for their three daughters, he said that Madam Chong has been a rock for him over the past 60 years.

With all this support from various people, Mr Kunalan said he knew he had to ensure that their backing paid off.

“If people have faith in you, don’t disappoint them. Everyone sacrificed something for me, so I worked hard to pay it back,” he added.