How to start a thoughtful conversation with your loved ones about death and life support

At the start of the year, my grandmother was unexpectedly hospitalised after a sudden bout of illness. Her hospitalisation took us by surprise, because she had never mentioned feeling unwell previously.

Thankfully, she made a full recovery, but given her age, the doctors recommended discussing an advanced care plan (ACP) with her since she had no such documents on record. This would ensure that her care preferences are clear, should she be hospitalised again in the future.

Perhaps due to the timing of her hospitalisation during Chinese New Year, some of my aunts and uncles were reluctant to talk about anything related to medical planning or end-of-life care, believing that it was inauspicious and would bring "bad luck" during the festive season.

Beyond that, they expressed concerns about being seen as unfilial for raising such a topic with her while she was still alive. For them, discussing death and end-of-life matters felt not only taboo but almost disrespectful.

As a youth in my 20s, I am fairly open-minded about discussing death, partly due to the nature of my job, which involves interacting with people who have different life experiences.

However, for my older relatives in their 60s and 70s who are set in their ways, the topic remains deeply uncomfortable.

So although I recognised that it may be helpful to clarify healthcare preferences in case one of us becomes unable to make decisions, I was apprehensive about bringing up the subject with my older relatives for fear of facing backlash or resistance from them.

This left me wondering: How can we then approach such sensitive topics with older adults?

WHAT IS ADVANCED CARE PLANNING?

In Singapore, advanced care planning is aimed at helping people reflect on and document their healthcare preferences for future situations where they might be unable to make decisions about medical procedures on their own.

The Agency for Integrated Care, which oversees eldercare matters, states that ACP typically involves discussions about personal values, desired or undesired medical treatments and care settings.

People may decide if they want life-sustaining interventions such as resuscitation or feeding tubes and can also specify where they wish to receive care, such as at home, in a hospital or in a hospice.

Dr Adeline Lam, co-clinical lead for the advance care planning team at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), said that without clear guidance, family members often struggle to make healthcare decisions during critical moments.

“The burden of making crucial decisions during a medical crisis will become immense for the family.”

Having such conversations is meant to ensure that healthcare decisions reflect the person's values and preferences, for example, if your religious beliefs may or may not support certain extreme medical interventions.

It is also meant to relieve family members from making difficult choices – if they wish to relinquish decision-making to other parties, for instance – during emotionally charged times.

It will then guide the healthcare team on how best to care for the patient.

An ACP thus offers some form of control in that family members and the patient will know that their wishes will be respected.

The downside, though, is that what is being decided now may not be what the patient or family wants in a future time, since people do change their minds and their life circumstances and preferences may change – but that is a topic of discussion for another time.