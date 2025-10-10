How to say 'no' to bosses in a way that's respectful and non-confrontational

After three internships, I've realised that the quickest way to stand out isn't necessarily about being the best – it's about saying "yes".



Yes to extra assignments. Yes to last-minute requests. Yes to things you don't fully understand but will figure out along the way.

In my experience, though limited I admit, bosses seem to prefer enthusiastic hires and those who provide the least resistance when it comes to parcelling out work.

Apart from creating a good impression, the reality is that I know that with every new project or task I’m given, I have a chance to prove my worth.

With graduation looming and the job market more competitive than ever, the pressure to stand out has only intensified.

Conversations with friends who have recently entered the workforce are filled with tales of burnout, blurred boundaries and a strong sense of obligation to make a lasting impact.

While my internships have been short enough for me to never experience any of these issues, I expect this is something I will grapple with when I move into a full-time role after graduation.



In my quest to impress, when does the need to say "yes" cross the line into sacrificing my boundaries?

THE UNSPOKEN RULE TO ALWAYS SAY "YES"

For many workers, particularly those just starting out in their careers, saying "no" can seem like a risky move.



Experts said that employees often worry that declining a request might harm their rapport with their supervisors, potentially leading to poor performance reviews or creating tension at work.

For those still proving themselves, there's an underlying fear of being labelled as uncommitted or unreliable. This, they worry, could affect both career progression and reputation.

Ms Sofia Goh, principal counsellor at Sofia Wellness Clinic, said that the younger generation, especially Gen Z workers, often struggle to reconcile their values of setting boundaries with workplace hierarchies.

"For early-career staff, a request from a boss can easily feel like an instruction, even if it is framed as optional," she said.

This pressure is compounded in environments where other colleagues routinely go above and beyond, sacrificing after-work hours to take on extra tasks.

In such cultures where long hours and overcommitment are silently rewarded, drawing boundaries can feel like going against the grain.