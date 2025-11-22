Need a holiday after your holiday? Cramming in less on overseas trips can be more fulfilling

In the month leading up to our trip to Japan last year, my girlfriend and I had saved more than 100 videos on TikTok.

We had just 11 days for our holiday but wanted to see five different cities.

In each city we also had a list of places to visit, shops to browse and restaurants to stuff our faces at, guided by the social media videos we'd spent hours browsing.

Every place was a "need to": We need to go to that massive Don Quixote in Osaka. The gyukatsu in Tokyo is a must try and people say the forest bathing in Kyoto is a must do. Oh, we should also see that other Don Quixote too.

And so we went, ticked off the sights and stuffed our faces but on the flight back home, I felt as tired as the day I set foot in Japan – and I needed a holiday from my holiday.

The irony hit me months later during a four-day trip across the Causeway with some friends.

Our entire holiday revolved around massages, wandering aimlessly and playing board games at a rented apartment where we could still see Singapore from the balcony.

There was no real "highlight" for that trip but I felt genuinely rejuvenated, calm and content in a way that two weeks of relentless sightseeing didn't quite give me.