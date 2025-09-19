Singapore wants to be an 'urban wellness haven' – are tourists buying it?

Mr Finn Bluemel, who was holidaying in Singapore this week, considers himself more of an adventurous traveller, but if the 39-year-old German were to take a wellness holiday to relax and unwind, he's unlikely to return to the city-state.

Instead, he'd likely grab a surfboard and ride the waves in Bali, Indonesia.

As for 41-year-old physiotherapist Noelia Vaquero, a wellness retreat for her would mean setting up a beach chair along the coasts of Malaga or Marbella in her native Spain, as opposed to taking a 16-hour flight to Asia.

Singapore has tried positioning itself as an "urban wellness haven" for visitors in recent years. But, for tourists like Ms Vaquero, Mr Bluemel and a few others who spoke to CNA TODAY, "wellness" wasn't quite the reason they came to Singapore for a holiday.

The garden city's diverse architecture, gastronomic treats and proximity to other Asian destinations were much more of a draw.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in 2022 that it wanted to develop Singapore as a wellness tourism destination amid the growing popularity of the trend – travel focused on improving one's physical, mental and emotional well-being.

According to the United States-based nonprofit Global Wellness Institute (GWI), there were over 1 billion "wellness trips" made by travellers in 2023, with nearly 40 per cent of them travelling to the Asia-Pacific.

Given the importance of tourism for Singapore, the little red dot naturally wants a slice of the pie. However, with the wellness tourism landscape becoming increasingly competitive, experts said this may not be a walk in the park.

In addition to nations often associated with wellness travel, such as Thailand, India and Indonesia, experts told CNA TODAY that Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam have also thrown their name into the hat.

Furthermore, some of these nations have the advantage of having wellness offerings that are "culturally grounded" and are thus more authentic, said Associate Professor Sin Harng Luh, provost's chair at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

"Culture is central to how a place can brand itself as a wellness destination," she said.

"Tourism works by being top of mind. When you think of beaches, you think of the Maldives; when you think of mountains, the Himalayas. In the same way, people need to know what a country or city is known for before they’d consider going there for wellness."

That’s why practices like Ayurveda in India, onsen and forest bathing in Japan, or Thai massage stand out, she added.

"They are rooted in culture and feel authentic."