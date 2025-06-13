Are migrant workers merely transient labour or a part of Singapore society?

This group of foreign workers often work in roles which are traditionally shunned by Singaporeans such as in construction, marine shipyards and domestic work.

As many observers have pointed out over the years, they are viewed in a different light to foreign professionals who hold higher-tier work passes, who are regarded by many Singaporeans as a form of job competition.

Still, the migrant workers interviewed by CNA TODAY said they are aware that they are not fully welcome by some segments of Singaporeans.

Despite such negative perceptions about them, most said they would welcome that chance to befriend Singaporeans should they be given the chance.

After all, even though these foreigners are often seen as transient due to the relatively short-term nature of their work permits, many have ended up working here for years, even decades.

This is why Ms Dipa Swaminathan, founder of non-governmental organisation It’s Raining Raincoats, said it is a “misconception” to regard such workers as merely transient.

“You put yourself in their shoes…. If you have studied abroad in a particular country, or work there…people who go and live somewhere else, want to belong in that place,” she said.

“You may have your own family back in your country that you left, but while you're in a place, it's the human instinct to want to belong.”

This underscores the importance of integrating such workers and building bonds with them so that they can feel that they are part of the Singapore that they have helped build, Ms Swaminathan said.

In a speech at an appreciation dinner held in his honour by organisations from Singapore's Indian community earlier this year, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on Singaporeans to help immigrants and foreign workers adapt to the country's social norms to build a cohesive and inclusive society.

"Immigrants and foreign workers raise political sensitivities in many societies," Mr Lee noted.

But as Singapore relies on them "to top up our population base and talent pool", the inflow and integration must be be managed with "utmost sensitivity", while Singaporeans at the same time "must also stand firmly against nativism and xenophobia, and welcome the new arrivals to become part of our extended family."

Currently, work permit holders are only allowed to work here for a maximum duration of between 14 and 26 years based on skill level, sector and country of origin.

From July, this cap will be removed, which some observers believe will provide a stronger impetus to reassess the integration of such workers and their relationship with the local community, given their even longer duration of stay here.

Sociology experts, advocacy groups and volunteers who work with migrant workers noted that as a society, Singapore will benefit from a more integrated pool of migrant workers since they make up over one-quarter of the total population here.

To achieve this goal, however, would require a gradual approach of dismantling long-held stereotypes and concerns among Singaporeans that have led to the current separation between migrant workers and local citizens.

There is, however, the matter of priority too — and integration is not necessarily high up the list of issues that the migrant worker workforce face.

Non-government organisations (NGOs) and advocacy groups, as well as workers CNA TODAY spoke to, generally agreed that there are more pressing issues that directly impact the daily lives of work permit holders, which still require significant attention.

Such issues include wage theft, welfare protection and physical safety, be it in workplaces or when being transported to their work sites.

Vice-president of Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) Alex Au noted that low-wage work permit holders do not have the right to bring in their family members, stay beyond their employment and have to return home at some point.

"If, by 'integration', we mean turning them into Singaporeans, and getting Singaporeans to accept them as one of 'us', then it is all quite pointless," said Mr Au, adding that it applies more to those holding higher-tier work passes and their dependents.

"It has no reason to be a priority when we're talking about work permit holders — at least if that is the definition we use."

The "far more important discussion", he said, is how such low-wage workers get mistreated through "active disempowerment and exploitation or through neglect".

Dr Mathew Mathews, principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), acknowledged that integration and forging relationships with locals is a “second, third order” issue relative to the immediate ones listed earlier.

“But I think the bigger picture, in the longer term, fostering a relationship (with Singaporeans) will increase the motivation that Singaporeans have of ensuring that migrant workers are better protected.”

HOUSED SEPARATELY FROM WIDER SOCIETY

Work permit holders here have long formed a big part of Singapore’s population, yet many have remained removed from the wider society.

The number of work pass holders here have grown from 990,000 in 2019 to close to 1.7 million as of December 2014. Singapore’s total population is about 6.04 million as of June 2024, according to the latest available official figures.