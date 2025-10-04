Singapore’s F&B crunch pushes some brands overseas, but proving themselves at home still matters

THIS IS HOME, TRULY

Despite it all – the relentless pressures of high rentals, expensive manpower, a tight labour market and stiff competition – most of the F&B operators CNA TODAY spoke with said Singapore remains their anchor.

The Ice Cream & Cookie Co's Ms Chiam said Singapore remains the foundation of brand credibility, as the company's decade of community events and supermarket presence has made them a household name in the Republic.

"That presence here gives us the reputation we need when we enter export markets," she said.

Even with the strong performance of its brick-and-mortar store in Hong Kong, the company continues to keep Singapore as its hub where its manufacturing, research and development and supermarket distribution are based.

Mr Lee and Mr Chan of Sarnies agreed that while conditions are brutal in Singapore, if one can get F&B right in the Republic, it can be very rewarding.

"There are still a lot of good opportunities in Singapore," said Mr Chan, noting that while the scene is tough, it is "not entirely bleak".

He added that being a homegrown Singapore cafe brand carries weight overseas.

“We certainly received extra attention with our launch in Thailand by being a Singapore brand, and we think this will help us as we build more Sarnies partnerships in other countries," said Mr Chan.



Similarly, while Awfully Chocolate's Ms Lee has her sights set on further expanding in China, she said Singapore is core to the company's brand strategy.

"We will always be proudly Singaporean," she said. "We are determined to entrench ourselves as Singapore's chocolate brand."

She explained that overseas expansion for Awfully Chocolate is just one aspect of the company's overall strategy. Ultimately, the goal has always been to be Singapore's leading chocolate brand and then Asia's chocolate brand, she said.

Ms Koh of BreadTalk agreed, saying the company has always aimed to strike a balance between global reach and a strong local base.

"Singapore remains the heart and home of BreadTalk Group, while international expansion is vital for our long-term growth. It allows us to tap into larger markets and elevate our brand on a global stage," said Ms Koh.

Despite being "burnt" by his experience in Indonesia and grappling with tough times at home, Artichoke's Mr Shen said he remains hopeful about Singapore's food scene.

He said that one thing businesses can fall back on in Singapore is its tight-knit community, where word of mouth travels quickly.

"While costs are high and labour control measures are tight, there's still a silver lining. There's still a chance for you to succeed by targeting the right crowd and the well-established preferences of Singaporeans," he said.

"There is still some optimism to be had in Singapore," he said. "It's getting harder and harder, but it's not all doom and gloom."