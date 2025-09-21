What’s killing Singapore’s F&B businesses? Even heritage brands can’t keep up

SINGAPORE: An era is ending on Greenwood Avenue. Ka-Soh, the 86-year-old Cantonese “zi char” stalwart that once drew the likes of Hong Kong’s Four Heavenly Kings, will serve its last bowl of fish soup on Sep 28.

“Defeated” is how Cedric Tang, Ka-Soh’s third-generation owner, feels. “(Though we) have worked so hard for so many years,” he says, “we’ve had enough.”

It was a decision “forced” on him by a “tornado of factors”, the strongest of which is a looming 30 per cent hike in the rent when the lease is up this year.

To pay about $15,000 a month, up from about S$12,000, he said he would need to sell 300 extra bowls of fish soup noodles each month on average.

Raising prices, meanwhile, is out of the question. “For heritage businesses, we try not to increase our prices so much because we want to remain accessible to our long-time customers,” he says.