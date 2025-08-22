The realities of running a business in a flat in Singapore, and how some people make it work

SINGAPORE: The aroma of grilled meat wafts through the air as diners troop in to Ng Tiong Jin’s home.

And for a few hours each time, his Ang Mo Kio four-room flat transforms into a restaurant, filled with chatter and the clinking of cutlery. Wagyu tomahawk steak is often the main draw of his private dining experience, TJBBQ.

He can host more than eight sessions a month. But with two school-going children and a spouse who runs her own home-based accountancy business, scheduling dining slots beyond Fridays and Saturdays is one of the hardest parts of the job.

“Can you try to take fewer sessions on weekdays?” his wife, Serene Loy, asked him as they lunched together one day.

Subscribe to the best of CNA Insider CNA's best current affairs documentaries with a deeper look at issues affecting Asia, sent to your inbox weekly. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“You can open lunch slots when the children are still at school but try not to take night slots since they need to rest and do their homework.”

Her work is not spared either. Weekday lunches can clash with her appointments, which means she would have to head out instead to meet her clients.

“Definitely, we’re working with restrictions because we’re sharing the same space,” said Ng, 49. “It’s not just (about) me, … everyone needs to be happy.”

Every booking — with a target revenue of S$1,500 per session — is weighed against family rhythms. And he is not alone in facing this sort of dilemma.

Across Singapore, there are home-based entrepreneurs turning guest rooms into stockrooms, living rooms into cafes and bedrooms into salons.

For some people, what may have begun as a stopgap or passion project has grown into a long-term pursuit as they seek flexible ways to earn income.

The draw is clear: greater autonomy, lower overheads and a chance to offer a cosier, more personalised service at home. Yet, behind those doors lie stories of blurred boundaries, limited space, hazy rules and constant compromise.

What happens when passion collides with practicality and regulation, or when family needs and responsibilities must be balanced against work demands? Can home enterprises thrive without scaling up? And can Ng smoke his meats without smoking out his neighbours?

These are among the issues explored in the On The Red Dot series, Hustle In My HDB, which uncovers the hidden obstacles, creative solutions and sometimes unexpected support that Singapore’s home-based go-getters find along the way.

WATCH: This HDB home dining chef serves BBQ food smoked from his utility room (10:10)