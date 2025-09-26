Running a cafe for 5 years was tough, but closing it was harder

For the past five years, my husband and I have been operating Main Street Commissary, a cafe along Rowell Road. A few weeks ago, we closed the doors to our little shop for the last time.

The success rate for brick-and-mortar food-and-beverage (F&B) businesses is notoriously low.

It’s a brutally demanding industry with long hours, thin margins, high competition and volatile rental rates. Closures are frequent – more than 3,000 F&B businesses shut down in 2024 alone, reported the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

In this climate, our cafe's story is a familiar one.

We were facing a second rent hike in five years, making our rental costs almost double what they were when we first opened our doors. Add to that the manpower challenges and the rising cost of goods, and our prospects of ever turning a profit just seemed too bleak.

And yet each year, more new F&B establishments open their doors – leading to a net gain in the number of such businesses in Singapore last year. Against such odds, why do we keep trying?

AN UNEXPECTED DREAM

My husband and I have been running an advertising agency for 12 years now.

In 2019, the ground floor unit below our agency's shophouse office became available for rent. The antique shop that previously rented the premises had shut down, leaving the space empty for several months.

One morning, my husband joked: "We should take over the rental and start a cafe so we can have proper coffee every morning."

We were already laughing at the impracticality of such a venture, but still I sobered up enough to reply: "Do you know how many cafes close down each year? Too many."