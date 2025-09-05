I started a business with my stay-home mum. It's made me see and value her differently

My mother has never complained about being a stay-at-home wife and mum – not openly at least.

She shows her love every day in countless quiet acts: never cooking the same meals two days in a row so we don't get bored with eating at home, folding and putting away laundry in our closets, tidying up our rooms for us whenever they get messy.

Growing up, I thought it was all just "mum stuff". This was just how things were: Mothers are meant to be at home and daughters would eventually take up the same roles and responsibilities.

So I didn't pay attention to the small, throwaway comments Mum made now and then.

Her eyes would light up as she told me how she used to work long hours and still had the energy to party late into the night. Her smile would brighten when she talked about spending entire afternoons chasing butterflies back in Malaysia.

A special note of pride would enter her voice whenever she described being the "wildest one" in her family, the one who would climb trees, run barefoot and talk back to her elders.

She's a lot tamer now, more subdued. She calls herself a 黄脸婆 or "yellow-faced housewife", a derogatory phrase used to refer to women who've been married a long time and have visibly aged with the burdens of housework.

She laughs when she says this, like she's telling me a silly joke. But in hindsight, it tells me that once my brother and I came along, her life stopped being hers.

NO TIME FOR MUM

Once I became a rebellious teenager, I stopped appreciating the many things Mum did for us. Instead of thanking her, I often told her to "stop touching my things".

By the time I got to junior college, I was going to school early and staying out late almost every day, dealing with the many stresses of Singaporean education.