I no longer step in to stop my kids from fighting. Here's why a bit of sibling conflict is OK 

As the middle of three children, I grew up in a whirlwind of sibling rivalry – from fights in the car over who would get the front seat to being tattled on for skipping homework.

Now, as a parent, while I wish my children could get along all the time, I’ve realised that saying "no fighting" isn't realistic.

So now, instead of trying to play referee every time, I’ve chosen a new tactic to help them figure out how to deal with conflict: To take a step back.

Sounds counterintuitive? Hear me out.

FIGURING OUT WHAT'S FAIR

For any group of people living under the same roof, being in such close quarters for long periods makes it difficult not to step on each other's toes, sometimes literally.

Having grown up with an older brother and a younger sister, I know how hard it is not to compare everything. Maybe that's why the most common phrase my kids say when they fight is, "That’s not fair!"

Sometimes, figuring out what's fair can be tricky, especially when one child feels they are not getting the same privileges as another sibling, or when one sibling gets to play with a toy before the others do.

In our house, the kids are allowed an hour of screen time each on weekends. The rule is that if they cannot agree on who goes first, nobody gets to use it at all.

To sort this out, my kids usually play a game of "rock, paper, scissors" to decide who gets the first go. My youngest child, nine-year-old Hayley, often loses at this and has to wait till the last turn.