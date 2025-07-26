I'm trying to be a 'gentle parent', but it's a lot tougher than I thought

I was brought up with rather strict parenting – the kind where most discussions ended with "because I said so" and questioning authority would earn you a lengthy, often heated lecture.

Many of my friends had a similar upbringing. Our parents largely subscribed to the proverbial wisdom of "spare the rod, spoil the child". They genuinely believed that a strict, fear-based approach would turn us into well-behaved, successful adults.

With that, we as children learnt to bottle things up, blow up or, worse, shut down completely when our feelings became too overwhelming. We became people-pleasers, emotional avoiders or masters of silent rage-cleaning (this last one is me, honing in on cleaning things while feeling angry or frustrated).

So when I had my two boys, born just 11 months apart, I wanted to do things differently.

A few years ago, a moment of pure sibling chaos erupted in our household when my boys were fighting over a toy. I stormed in, eyes blazing and hands on hips. I raised my voice over the noise they were making, so loud that they froze and flinched.

And then I saw it – the fear in their eyes, not of the consequences, but of me.

In that moment, I realised that I was falling into the exact same traps and patterns as my own parents did.