My oldest child is 12, but I’m not giving him a smartphone anytime soon. Here’s why

“Mum, can I play Pokemon Go please? I just want to catch all the Pokemon here.”

“Mum, I just want to see what I get from my Starr Drop today in my Brawl Stars game.”

“Mum, just one match on FC Mobile, it’ll only take 15 minutes, I promise.”

Whenever I say “Sorry boys, you know the rules. Games only on the weekends”, I inevitably get sad faces, foot stomping, and moans and groans from my oldest two kids, aged 12 and 10.

If you’re a parent to a child who enjoys any sort of smartphone activity – mobile games, YouTube, social media or chatting with friends – you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

I’ve been duly warned: “Once they go to secondary school, there’s no stopping them, especially when they get their Personal Learning Devices. The more you stop them, the more they’ll go behind your back, and they’ll grow to resent you too.”

As my oldest prepares to graduate primary school this year, am I headed for more years of tween and teen angst surrounding my kids’ lack of unfettered access to a mobile phone? Will I eventually have no choice but to cave in to their demands?