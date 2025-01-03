Home sweet hustle? Manicures, tailoring and brownies galore as home-based businesses build on pandemic boom

When Ms Tasnia Saba Tisha started to do her own nails to pamper herself after her O-Levels amid a raging pandemic, never did she imagine that it would soon lead to her doing manicures for clients coming to her from as far away as New York and Italy – all from the comfort of her bedroom.

Having sharpened her skills in the past three years through online tutorials, the now 21-year-old undergraduate balances university with running Saba Hub, her home-based nail salon in Jurong West.

During festive seasons like Christmas and Chinese New Year, she sees up to four clients at her flat a day, with sessions sometimes lasting over two hours, depending on the complexity of the design.

“When I was in polytechnic, I was so passionate about it, I used to do manicures on weekends,” said Ms Tisha.

Although she sees herself as a “small player” in a crowded home-based nail salon market, Ms Tisha said clients return due to her competitive pricing.

She charges S$40 to S$100-plus for more intricate hand-painted nail art gel manicures, while some brick-and-mortar nail salons she has seen charge over S$100 for a plain colour manicure.

Offering flexible appointment slots and no upselling, customers can enjoy a relaxed atmosphere in her bedroom, watching Netflix on Ms Tisha’s laptop while having their nails done.

While it’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic was boom time for micro-entrepreneurs like Ms Tisha, with many picking up new skills or turning hobbies into businesses, the cottage industry continues to thrive.

Some people are even leaving long-time careers to focus on scaling their side hustles into full-time enterprises.

Take Cheeky Don, a home-based Japanese food business started in 2023 by chef Jacky Tan, which specialises in “truly Singapore donburi”.

After noticing a decline in demand for services at his marketing consultancy — an industry he had been in for 20 years — partly due to the emergence of artificial intelligence, Mr Tan took a leap of faith and pursued his pork jowl rice bowl business full-time.

“I started learning to cook during COVID. The first two months (of Cheeky Don), I was very worried, but when I received my first customer, I was so happy,” said Mr Tan, 43, who added that the highest number of orders has been 30 a day thus far.

He has even had to turn away customers who showed up at his Hougang estate after chancing upon reviews for the business on Google, but didn’t realise that Cheeky Don is a home-based business, not a physical restaurant.

While some home-based businesses started as a means of economic survival during the pandemic, many continue to thrive even as COVID-19 with all its restrictions have faded into the background.

But can these micro-businesses survive in the long term, with their charm rooted in being small and personal? Or do they need support to scale up and professionalise in order to ensure their staying power?

In conversations with over 10 bakers, artisans, and service providers, CNA TODAY explores the vibrant world of home-based businesses and how these ventures are redefining the concept of working from home.