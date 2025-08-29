As a Singaporean, here's why hearing about hawker struggles breaks my heart

I had my first heartbreak at just nine years old, when my favourite chicken rice stall closed down.

Never again would I join the long, snaking line for this well-loved dish with other eager, hungry patrons. Never again would I get a taste of that succulent, steamed chicken meat atop the fragrant, oily rice that hit all the right notes.

Worst of all, never again would I see the "uncle" who fondly called me "xiao mei" (little girl) and gave me an extra bowl – yes, an entire soup bowl – of sliced cucumbers every time I visited, just because he knew I enjoyed them.

If there's one thing Singaporeans can all be proud of, it's our food.

Upon returning from any trip overseas, there's nothing I crave more than a heaping plate of hawker fare – and I'm sure I'm not alone in this.

Here, we complain about heat and humidity all the time. All the same, there's something oddly comforting about going to a coffee shop under the blazing Singapore sun and tucking into a hot bowl of fish soup. (If you're lucky, you may have snagged one of the few tables under the rattling overhead fan.)

It's not just about eating either. Nothing says "home" to me quite like the clacking of char kway teow being stir-fried in a wok, or the greasy scent of goreng pisang and you tiao (fried dough fritters) in a coffee shop.

Despite hawker food's enduring popularity among Singaporeans, each day only seems to bring dire news: Another favourite stall closing down, another seller laments about rising costs, another controversy about hawker regulations, manpower problems and other ominous issues.

Is Singapore's hawker culture, as we know it, doomed?