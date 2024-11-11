As a new generation takes over, how will Singapore’s hawker scene evolve?

SINGAPORE: Six years ago, Ms Michelle Yee became disenchanted with her job.

The office manager wanted to venture into a career where she could work with her husband, a field service engineer, and not have to answer to a manager.

Despite a lack of food and beverage (F&B) experience, the pair plunged into the hawker trade with a stall at Chinatown Complex Food Centre selling thunder tea rice and yong tau foo.

Just a year later, the couple broke even, proving such goals are not just pipe dreams.

“We wanted to spend time together and do our own thing, and we got it. And, we don't have to report to other people,” Ms Yee, 40, told CNA from her Hakka Fun HamCha & Yong Tou Fu hawker stall.