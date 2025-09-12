One job on paper, another at home – Singapore's working caregivers and their hidden load

On paper, Ms Jacqueline Ang has only one employer, a university.

In reality, the 49-year-old holds two full-time jobs: technical manager as well as primary caregiver to her 23-year-old twin daughters with autism, her 16-year-old youngest daughter and her 75-year-old mother-in-law who lives with the family.

At 5.30am every weekday, she is up to prepare for the day and two hours later, she is out of her Jurong West flat to Sengkang to drop off one of the twins at a day activity centre. There were no available slots at centres nearer home and the other twin who has greater care needs did not qualify for a place.

After that, Ms Ang spends another hour or more making the journey back west to her office in Clementi or to work from home.

Once her packed workday ends, caregiving duties await: driving her daughters to Special Olympics training, helping them with their daily needs and preparing for the routine to start again the next morning.

Even though she has two domestic workers to help manage household chores and fetch her daughter home from Sengkang, the bulk of the caregiving falls squarely on Ms Ang.

Her already overloaded schedule got even more fraught in September last year when her husband suffered a stroke.

He was hospitalised for three months and once home, he needed close care and frequent medical check-ups. He has since regained strength and returned to work, starting with lighter duties.

Ms Ang said: "Last year, after my husband's stroke, I was shaking my head and saying, 'Jialat ("tough" in Hokkien), I'm a caregiver for four (persons with) special needs – my two older twins, my husband who had a stroke and my mother-in-law'."

As Singapore approaches being a "super-aged" society and the retirement and re-employment ages are being raised, more Singaporeans may soon find themselves in the same boat as Ms Ang – forced to balance their work and careers with mounting caregiving and work responsibilities.

A 2022 National Council of Social Service (NCSS) study found that around 46.3 per cent of caregivers in Singapore were engaged in full-time employment.