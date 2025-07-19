More couples in Singapore are stopping at one child – what does this mean for families and society at large?

Like Ms Goh, 36-year-old housewife Nikko Aw and her husband, a 36-year-old centre manager for a non-profit organisation, have one child, a girl, and they have no plans for now to add more.

They did not initially plan to stop at one, but what held them back from having another child was their professional goals.

They wanted to do their master's degrees separately and by the time they had completed their degrees about a year ago, they were already 35 and the higher risk of pregnancy complications concerned them. Around that time, they also had to move to South Africa because her husband was offered a work stint there.

It so happens that Ms Aw is also the only child in her family, while her husband has one sibling.

Her view is that people who come from small families have the tendency to keep their own families small too, just as those who grew up in a big family would prefer to have more children.

Single-child families such as Ms Aw's and Ms Goh's are gradually on the rise in Singapore.

In 2024, the percentage of ever-married female residents aged between 40 and 49 who had just one child was 25.1 per cent. This was up from 22.3 per cent in 2015, and 17.3 per cent in 2005.

Ever-married females refer to women who have been married before and are currently married, widowed, divorced or separated. The 40-to-49 age band is a common reference point because women in this group are typically nearing the end of their childbearing age and are unlikely to have more children.

Child development and sociology experts said that this growing trend is not unique to Singapore.

Although like-for-like figures are not publicly available, many developed countries globally are also seeing family sizes shrinking:

In the United States, the percentage of women who had only one child by the end of childbearing age nearly doubled from 10 per cent in 1980 to 19 per cent in 2010 and this has since plateaued

In the European Union, among all households with children, 49.8 per cent were one-child households in 2024, a slight uptick from 47 per cent in 2018

In Japan, the proportion of couples who were considered to have completed childbearing but had only one child was 19.7 per cent in 2021, up from 15.9 per cent in 2010

In South Korea, 24.9 per cent of married women aged 40 to 49 in 2020 had only one child. This was compared to only 9.5 per cent for an older cohort of women aged 60 and above who had just one child

Parents in Singapore who spoke to CNA TODAY had various reasons for not wanting more than one child, though these were underpinned by one common desire to put their best efforts and resources into one offspring, instead of dividing them among a few.

Sociology and gerontology experts said that such trends are driven in part by practical factors such as cost of living and limited parenting time, given that most families are dual-income today.

A shift in values further shapes this development. Previous generations were more likely to have viewed having more children as having a safety net for themselves in their old age.

However, parents today do not feel that way, so they may be less motivated to bear more children.

Whatever the causes may be, the experts generally agreed that this slow but sure trend, against the wider backdrop of a declining total fertility rate, is one that would be hard to reverse.

Singapore must then brace for the impact that the rise of single-child families has on individuals, families and the society as a whole, they said.