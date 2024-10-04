Five years on, has POFMA achieved what it set out to do?

As someone who routinely gets his source of daily news from social media, lead project engineer Haiqal Rafiee, 28, is very aware that fake news and online misinformation is a rampant problem that poses a danger to society if unchecked.

However, since the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) came into force on Oct 2 in 2019, Mr Haiqal has seen how POFMA directions has "clearly" been used to protect the public from falsehoods by setting the record straight.

These directions typically compel creators of the falsehoods to add government correction notices.

He has also noticed that they often tended to target those affiliated with political parties that is not the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), or media platforms and groups that are aligned to opposition causes, he said.

In this year alone, out of the 15 cases that involved the use of POFMA, 14 had targeted these groups or individuals.

Of the 14, nine were political party members or former members who had contested in elections against PAP.

The remaining case was a property agent who had made false and misleading statements regarding the public housing authority's ethnic integration policy.

"When falsehoods exist in politics, it hurts the public interest," he said. "No one would issue POFMA on a nobody like me, but POFMA holds (people in politics) to account for what they say."

To him, the deleterious effects of fake news on society cannot be ignored. Yet, as to whether POFMA has achieved its aims, Mr Haiqal said that he was unsure.

"POFMA is meant to protect the public interest ... but is seen (by some people) negatively as a political tool," he said.

Mr Haiqal's mixed view of POFMA was echoed by others during street interviews done over the past week to ask about their feelings towards it five years after it came into force.

When it was first introduced, Law and Home Minister K Shanmugam said in parliament that POFMA is not a political exercise, because there is “no political profit” in allowing online falsehoods to proliferate or damage the country’s “infrastructure of fact”.

Rather, its objective is to maintain Singapore's values and enable it to have a “set of honest debates” on policies based on a foundation of truth, he said in May 2019.

In other words, POFMA safeguards honest and factual discourse by preventing falsehoods from distorting the facts, a point that a majority of those interviewed by CNA TODAY agreed with as well.

However, they had reservations about how it has been invoked by the government since its inception.

In a qualitative study carried out by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) last year, researchers picked out similar sentiments among 50 respondents who were categorised based on how savvy, disengaged, overconfident or diffident they are when consuming information.

Among other things, respondents were asked about their views on policies and legislation related to information and speech regulation.

In response, many said that as the government's lever to act against fake news and false information, POFMA has been effective in doing so.

Some said that the spread of false information "has been better" controlled, because it made people more cautious about what they share online — with one person stating that she tried to not forward too much information because she feared the consequences of POFMA and did not want to “get into any trouble with the law".

In the same study, though, researchers also noted that a small number of respondents felt that POFMA was unnecessary due to existing laws to deal with problematic speech such as slander, defamation and sedition.

Those who were less trusting of the government felt that POFMA was motivated by a political agenda or could inhibit the freedom of expression.

One female respondent was quoted in the study as saying that the anti-fake news law "was a tool for the government to consolidate its power and stifle the spread of alternative views".

Lead researcher Carol Soon told CNA TODAY that this part of her study explored "the diversity of perceptions and behaviour relating to online falsehoods", but she qualified that it was not a representative sample size and thus cannot be indicative of how the larger population thinks.

On this, law lecturer and political observer Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University (SMU) said that there will always be criticism of POFMA as a political tool, but such criticism "raises the game" required of the authorities in invoking the law in the first place.

Associate Professor Tan had testified during the select committee hearings to deliberate on the problem of fake news in 2018. This was before POFMA was introduced to parliament.

He added that the directions under POFMA must hold up to judicial scrutiny and, more importantly, largely prevail in the court of public opinion.

"In this way, people may disagree with whether POFMA should be deployed in a case, but they will be less likely to see it as a political tool by the government to suppress dissent," he said.

So far, the courts have only allowed one POFMA challenge involving the Singapore Democratic Party, while all other attempts at challenging POFMA orders have failed. Following the court's judgment, a fresh correction direction was issued to the opposition party, which was unchallenged.

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) told CNA TODAY: "The fact that POFMA orders are generally not challenged makes it clear that the people who have been issued with the orders knew that they were putting out falsehoods in the first place.

"The process for issuing POFMA orders is rigorous. If the case is not clear, we do not proceed."

CNA TODAY has reached out to several recipients of past POFMA orders to talk about their experiences of being "Pofma'd", a colloquial expression that has sprung up in recent years that means receiving a POFMA correction notice.

All those contacted declined to comment or did not respond to queries.

One person said that he preferred not to comment in order to "put this traumatic experience" behind him.

FALSEHOODS WILL BE 'OVERWHELMING' WITHOUT POFMA

Responding to queries about the effectiveness of POFMA, MinLaw and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) highlighted the way that falsehoods have threatened social cohesion around the world.

In Western Europe, fake news is partly the reason why far-right movements have gained power. In America, falsehoods have become central to the entire political discourse and "facts are becoming less important to people now".

In Singapore, there were also falsehoods being perpetuated "for political profit", about how the population will increase to nearly 10 million by 2030, as well all misinformation about the Housing and Development Board's subsidies, its ethnic integration policy and other matters of public interest, the ministries said.

"We should not allow such falsehoods to anchor our public debates," they added. "Singapore is a high-trust society, because the government deals in facts."

They also said that if POFMA did not exist, the scale and scope of falsehoods would be "overwhelming". During the pandemic, for instance, COVID-19 falsehoods would have taken hold with dire consequences were it not for POFMA, as these falsehoods could have been believed by a number of people — as it has happened in other countries.

"Falsehoods that are repeated often enough would be taken as truth, and Singaporeans would have been harmed by serious consequences."

However, they stressed that POFMA is only a part of the overall system of laws, policies and efforts to have a safe, orderly and cohesive Singapore.

For example, recent riots in the United Kingdom from July to August, which were widely attributed to misinformation on social media about the fatal stabbing of three children in the northern English town of Southport, also came about due to other factors.

These include gaps in law enforcement, racial and religious hate speech, foreign interference, and dissatisfaction with immigration control.

"To prevent what you saw in the UK from happening here, you need an entire framework of laws and policies, underpinned by a strong commitment to addressing legitimate concerns of the people," both ministries said.

"POFMA helps — but POFMA alone would not be enough to overcome governance shortfalls and social fault lines."