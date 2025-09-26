Building dams, teaching kids: Do Singapore's overseas volunteer trips actually help?

When Ms Hazel Teo, 24, visited a village near Vientiane, Laos last year, she and about 15 peers from university had high hopes of making a positive difference to some of the disadvantaged schoolchildren who lived there.

Among their plans? Coat the walls of the school compound with fresh paint, and build bookshelves, shoe racks and a water filtration system for the locals.

But it didn't take long for Ms Teo to become disillusioned by the work they were doing.

"Once we had gathered all the materials, some of the locals told us: 'It's okay, we can do it'.

"They were much faster at building these things. In fact, they were the ones who taught us because we didn't have any experience," she said.

"Why were we – people who have barely built anything in our lives – trying to help them build a bookshelf from scratch? It just felt a bit redundant."

Each year, many Singaporeans like Ms Teo pack their bags and venture beyond the country's borders – often to less-developed countries in Asia – for short-term overseas volunteering trips.

These trips – usually organised by schools or non-profit organisations during holiday periods – are part of a larger trend gaining traction in the region combining travel with volunteering work, dubbed "voluntourism".

According to the National Youth Council (NYC), more than 2,400 youths take part in over 100 overseas expeditions annually, mostly across Southeast Asia, China and India.

One of the most established of such programmes is the Youth Expedition Project (YEP), a grant-supported service-learning programme initiated by Youth Corps Singapore.

These trips often promise personal growth and positive community impact.

However, they also raise questions on ethics, and whether they are ultimately effective in achieving long-term change for beneficiaries.