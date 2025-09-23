‘You go back feeling great’: Volunteer tourism taking off across Southeast Asia

LANGKAWI, Malaysia: Once regarded as a niche travel trend, voluntourism – which combines travel with meaningful volunteering work – is steadily gaining traction in Southeast Asia.

From environmental conservation projects in Thailand to community-based initiatives in Indonesia and Malaysia, the concept is being reshaped to emphasise sustainability, inclusion and mutual learning.

In Malaysia, the tourism sector has been actively promoting more inclusive and sustainable offerings that highlight the value of voluntourism.

On the island of Langkawi, one woman’s story is inspiring change on both a local and regional scale.

“WE NEED TO CHANGE OURSELVES”

Surina Pison, affectionately known as Chik Su (or Aunty Su in English), is the founder of DESA – a Langkawi-based social enterprise aimed at empowering children with special needs in her village.

The 43-year-old was motivated by her own journey as a mother to two autistic children, who are now young entrepreneurs.

Together, they run workshops and skills training for other special needs children – inviting visiting tourists to join in the learning.