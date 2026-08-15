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Can Singapore's young stamp collectors keep the 'king of hobbies' alive?
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In Pixels

Can Singapore's young stamp collectors keep the 'king of hobbies' alive?

10:20 Min
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Alyssa Tan
Ooi Boon Keong
Ooi Boon Keong & Alyssa Tan
15 Aug 2026 09:30PM
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Once known as the "king of hobbies", stamp collecting used to be a popular pastime among Singapore schoolchildren. Today, in a fast-paced digital age, fewer people are drawn to its slow pleasures.

But Mr Sim Jen Lun is breaking the mould. Since 2015, the 25-year-old has amassed a collection of more than 4,000 stamps, from commemorative Singapore issues to stamps from North Korea and other East Asian countries.

For veteran collectors such as Mr Victor Lau, 59, the appeal goes beyond the stamps themselves. Old postmarks, postal slogans and envelopes offer snapshots of Singapore’s social history – from a now-closed post office on Pulau Bukom to campaigns encouraging people to "Eat Frozen Fish".

Meanwhile, stamp enthusiast Gau Poh Teck, who is Sengkang Green Primary School's principal, hopes the study of stamps at the school can inspire curiosity and learning in a new generation.

Source: CNA/nr/mr

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hobby stamps collection
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