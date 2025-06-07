Being single for too long can hurt, especially in the quiet moments. Here’s how to deal with the pain

For most of her adult life, Ms Alyssa Yeo has been single.

The business development manager is 36 this year, has a good sense of humour, is thoughtful and well-travelled. Apart from one serious relationship in her early 20s, she has no one now to call her significant other.

She has had her share of "crushes", first dates that led nowhere, as well as short-lived situationships that never turned into relationships. She has tried using several dating applications and agreed to go on blind dates set up by well-meaning friends.

Yet, after years of trying – trying to be open, to be patient, to be the best version of herself – Ms Yeo is still single.

Most days, she enjoys her own company and works hard to build a life that she is proud to lead. She also said that she would get positive comments from friends telling her to enjoy her freedom and how nice it is that she does not have to deal with diapers, relationship "drama", and in-laws.

Why, then, does being single still hurt sometimes, especially in those quiet moments, such as returning home to no one waiting, no one asking about her day and no one with whom to share a meal?

Ms Yeo said: “It's not that I can't deal with being alone but it’s lonely and depressing sometimes.

"It’s hard not to feel like there's something wrong with me, or that I’m behind all my peers who are either engaged, married or already have kids, which is something that I dream of.

"I'm worried when I think about whether I will ever find someone. What if I never find someone?”

Ms Yeo wonders what it takes to be truly okay with being on her own, or if someone as emotionally needy as her is simply not built for singlehood.

The French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre once said: "If you are lonely when you are alone, you are in bad company."

In that vein, how does one become comfortable being alone?

Counsellors said that it is common – and completely human – to wrestle with negative feelings, and that although some people thrive in solitude, others may find singlehood more emotionally challenging.

It often takes intentional practice and a shift in mindset to view this period as a season of growth, rather than one of lack.