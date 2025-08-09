Brain fog troubling you? Here's how to battle mental cloudiness, and spot signs it may be more serious
How can we tell the difference between everyday forgetfulness and serious conditions such as dementia?
The term "brain fog" has skyrocketed in use in the last few years. Once a phrase that few people knew about, it is now widely used, with Google searches for it soaring during the pandemic and peaking in January 2022.
The phrase garnered more attention recently as an increasing number of people suffer from the lingering effects of long COVID. These symptoms include memory and concentration difficulties.
Still, the experience of mental fuzziness long predates the pandemic, and can be a sign of nothing more than stress or tiredness, or something considerably more serious, experts told CNA TODAY.
Dr Jared Ng, medical director at psychiatric clinic Connections MindHealth, said brain fog is not a formal medical diagnosis but a phrase people use to describe a state of mental cloudiness.
Symptoms include poor concentration, forgetfulness, slow thinking and feeling tired even after resting.
Some of them say it feels like they are moving through the day in a haze or cannot quite get their thoughts in order, the psychiatrist added.
"It is a common complaint I hear in my clinic, and while it can be caused by different things, it often reflects the brain’s way of signalling that something is not right," said Dr Ng.
When our brains are overloaded with too much information and we are physically tired, forgetting simple things is not unusual, said psychiatrist Adrian Wang.
Dr Wang highlighted that it’s usually momentary and shouldn’t bother us for more than a day. But if brain fog persists and you notice yourself losing track of things over weeks or months, dementia, depression or chronic anxiety may be the underlying reasons.
So, for those worried about memory loss, how can we tell when the haze in our brains is just everyday forgetfulness, and when it may stem from something more insidious like dementia and depressive disorders?
MEMORY IS NOT MONOLITHIC
The brain health experts told CNA TODAY that "brain fog" tends to come and go, often worsening during times of stress and fatigue, and then improving with rest and recovery.
Becoming more forgetful, such as misplacing keys or forgetting names, is normal as we age.
In contrast, Dr Ng said that dementia is more serious and progressive. The memory problems are consistent and gradually worsen, starting with short-term memory loss such as forgetting recent conversations or repeating questions.
"You might also notice changes in language, judgment and behaviour. In dementia, forgetfulness affects daily functioning. Often it is family members, friends or colleagues who notice it first, rather than the person themselves," he said.
He advised anyone who is concerned to speak to a doctor because the professional can conduct simple cognitive assessments and further investigations if needed.
To understand memory on a more nuanced level, we also need to understand its different subsets. Memory is not just one thing – we have different systems for handling information that serve different purposes.
Dr Ng explained that our short-term memory holds small amounts of information briefly, such as remembering a phone number for a few seconds to key it in, following a conversation or keeping track of tasks during a meeting.
Working memory is a similar concept but it involves the processing of information when it is briefly being stored. So it not only aids in remembering things for 30 seconds but also allows you to use that information within that timeframe, like solving a mathematical problem.
On the other hand, long-term memory stores our skills and life events. It is what lets us build and draw on knowledge and experience, Dr Ng said. This is what allows us to do our jobs, recognise people and carry out routines without having to relearn them each day.
Dr Jacob Rajesh, senior consultant psychiatrist at Promises Healthcare, said long-term memory can be classified into explicit and implicit memories. Explicit memories involve general knowledge, facts and events that happened to the person.
"The other kind of long-term memory is implicit, or unconscious memory. These unconscious memories may be procedural, involving learned motor skills – learning how to ride a bike or how to type using a keyboard, for example."
Overall, memory is tightly linked to attention and mood, Dr Ng said. Conditions like depression and anxiety often disrupt short-term memory first because the brain is overloaded or exhausted.
He added that in those cases it becomes harder to focus and new information does not get stored well in the first place.
"When short or long-term memory is affected, daily life and work become harder. This often causes stress or low mood, which worsens brain fog, creating a vicious circle."
BASIC LIFESTYLE HABITS MATTER
Given how important our memory is to functioning in our day-to-day lives, what are some strategies we can adopt to keep our minds in tip-top shape?
The brain health experts stressed that it's all about caring for the basics of sleep, diet and exercise. Dr Ng said that while these may sound like simple steps, they can make a big difference.
He explained that the brain needs sleep to consolidate memories. That means it sorts, stores and strengthens new information we have taken in during the day. If sleep is poor, memory suffers.
"This is why good sleep is not just rest. It is essential for clear thinking and learning," he emphasised.
This is especially important since a 2024 survey published by market research firm YouGov revealed Singapore was found to be among the top sleep-deprived nations, with 54 per cent of Singaporeans sleeping less than seven hours a night.
Dr Ng said: "Regular exercise helps increase blood flow to the brain. A balanced diet with sufficient nutrients supports healthy brain function, especially foods rich in omega-3, antioxidants and protein."
Social connection and meaningful activities are just as important, he said, because loneliness, boredom and stress can all cloud the mind.
On top of these, Dr Rajesh said that taking breaks as well as avoiding continuous use of gadgets such as phones and computers can help.
"Stress management techniques such as muscle relaxation exercises, mindfulness and deep breathing are also useful," he added.
TECHNIQUES TO KEEP THE MIND SHARP
Beyond the obvious lifestyle changes, certain small habits can optimise the way we store and retrieve information in different contexts, the experts said.
Dr Ng said using to-do lists, setting phone reminders and sticking to a routine reduces the mental effort needed to keep track of things. Focusing on one task at a time, rather than multitasking, can also help improve attention and reduce forgetfulness.
Writing things down or repeating them aloud helps reinforce memory too. These strategies are especially useful when the brain is tired or distracted, according to Dr Ng.
Another tip to make recall easier, Dr Rajesh said, is to create associations. When you learn something new, immediately relate it to something you already know in a process called "look, snap, connect".
"It is about paying attention in the moment of learning something new and then using visualisation to solidify the memory.
"‘Look’ refers to focusing on what you want to remember. ‘Snap’ means taking a mental snapshot related to the information. ‘Connect’ involves linking the image and the information," said Dr Rajesh.
For example, when meeting someone, try connecting the name to something personal, like the individual’s appearance, job, background, hobby or spouse, he explained.
Dr Ng said this technique works especially well for names or new facts. If you meet someone named Raymond at the hawker centre, and he’s known for making teh tarik, imagining him pulling tea behind the stall can help you remember both his name and where you meet him.
Another technique is "chunking". This is helpful when you need to remember longer pieces of information by grouping them into smaller, meaningful parts, added Dr Ng.
For instance, he said that if you are going to the supermarket and need to buy 10 items, it helps to group them by category such as fruits, household items, dairy and pantry items so you end up remembering four groups instead of 10 random items.
Additionally, rhymes and stories are useful for remembering short lists, added Dr Ng.
For instance, a rhyme like "eggs and kaya, kopi for Ah Ma, roti prata" makes it easier to recall your breakfast run while turning a list into a story helps it stick better, he said.
Dr Rajesh said mnemonic devices are also helpful to make memorisation easier. It could be acrostic mnemonics, where the first letter of each word is combined to form a phrase or a sentence.
How about brain training apps? Dr Ng said they can potentially improve attention or reaction time but research shows their effects are often limited to the game itself and do not necessarily carry over into better memory or daily function.
In his view, real-world activities are often more meaningful and effective. He believes that learning a new skill, reading widely, having thoughtful conversations, or even playing music or doing puzzles can all stimulate the brain in more natural or social ways.
Dr Wang stressed: "The brain is like a muscle. Use it or lose it. Keeping your mind active keeps the brain circuits alive."