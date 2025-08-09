Brain fog troubling you? Here's how to battle mental cloudiness, and spot signs it may be more serious

The term "brain fog" has skyrocketed in use in the last few years. Once a phrase that few people knew about, it is now widely used, with Google searches for it soaring during the pandemic and peaking in January 2022.

The phrase garnered more attention recently as an increasing number of people suffer from the lingering effects of long COVID. These symptoms include memory and concentration difficulties.

Still, the experience of mental fuzziness long predates the pandemic, and can be a sign of nothing more than stress or tiredness, or something considerably more serious, experts told CNA TODAY.

Dr Jared Ng, medical director at psychiatric clinic Connections MindHealth, said brain fog is not a formal medical diagnosis but a phrase people use to describe a state of mental cloudiness.



Symptoms include poor concentration, forgetfulness, slow thinking and feeling tired even after resting.

Some of them say it feels like they are moving through the day in a haze or cannot quite get their thoughts in order, the psychiatrist added.

"It is a common complaint I hear in my clinic, and while it can be caused by different things, it often reflects the brain’s way of signalling that something is not right," said Dr Ng.

When our brains are overloaded with too much information and we are physically tired, forgetting simple things is not unusual, said psychiatrist Adrian Wang.

Dr Wang highlighted that it’s usually momentary and shouldn’t bother us for more than a day. But if brain fog persists and you notice yourself losing track of things over weeks or months, dementia, depression or chronic anxiety may be the underlying reasons.

So, for those worried about memory loss, how can we tell when the haze in our brains is just everyday forgetfulness, and when it may stem from something more insidious like dementia and depressive disorders?

MEMORY IS NOT MONOLITHIC

The brain health experts told CNA TODAY that "brain fog" tends to come and go, often worsening during times of stress and fatigue, and then improving with rest and recovery.

Becoming more forgetful, such as misplacing keys or forgetting names, is normal as we age.

In contrast, Dr Ng said that dementia is more serious and progressive. The memory problems are consistent and gradually worsen, starting with short-term memory loss such as forgetting recent conversations or repeating questions.

"You might also notice changes in language, judgment and behaviour. In dementia, forgetfulness affects daily functioning. Often it is family members, friends or colleagues who notice it first, rather than the person themselves," he said.