Sleep-deprived in Singapore: What is keeping this country up at night?

On a good night, estate planner Shirlyn Tan gets about six hours of sleep, like many others in Singapore.

Once back home after work and dinner outside, the 35-year-old starts getting her son ready for bed, bathing him, putting on his pyjamas and tucking him in bed. This routine begins around 9pm and can last until 10pm, when her 17-month-old finally falls asleep.

Ms Tan then washes up, completes household chores and packs his bag for when he is dropped off again at an infant care centre the next day.

She usually gets into bed a little past 11pm and falls asleep immediately on some nights if she is exhausted. On others, she unwinds with a book or watch a show on Netflix streaming site until shortly after midnight.

Her day begins anew at 6.30am when her son wakes up and she gets ready with her husband to take him to the infant-care centre by around 7am.

All fairly normal and probably relatable to many other Singaporean parents, but the fact is that six hours is too little sleep.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep each night to fully recharge.

Interviews with several other people found that those without children are not necessarily getting this requisite amount either.

Ms Samantha Lim, an account manager at a technology firm, gets about five to seven hours a night, yet she does not feel rested unless she sleeps nine hours.

The 30-year-old usually reaches home at about 7pm unless she has post-work plans. After a shower and dinner, it is usually past 9pm.

Even if Ms Lim is in bed by midnight, she will “doomscroll” social media for an hour or two and end up sleeping at 1am or 2am. She often gets up for work by 7am or 8am.

“Doomscrolling is so addictive. The one or two hours go by so quickly,” she said.

On weekends, she often tries to catch up on her sleep by waking up an hour or two later, but she also goes to bed at a later time.

“Scrolling through my phone before bed is the worst. Sometimes, I feel like I should get a traditional alarm clock to keep my phone out of the room,” Ms Lim added.

Ms Tan and Ms Lim’s struggles to get a good night’s rest mirror those of many in Singapore, with some surveys finding that the country is one of the most sleep-deprived countries in the world.

Assistant Professor June Lo from the Centre for Sleep and Cognition at the National University of Singapore (NUS) said that on average, adults in Asia sleep 6.5 hours on weekdays, while adults in other parts of the world sleep seven hours.

“Within Southeast Asia, the average weekday sleep duration of adults in Singapore is about 6.5 hours, while adults in Thailand sleep about 10 minutes more,” she added.

Additionally, a survey published last year by market research firm YouGov of residents across 17 international markets revealed that 54 per cent of Singaporeans sleep less than seven hours a night.

Singapore was found to be among the top sleep-deprived nations, alongside Indonesia, where 51 per cent of residents get less than seven hours of sleep daily.

The survey found that countries such as Denmark and Germany had the highest proportion of residents who slept seven or more hours a night, at 67 per cent and 65 per cent respectively.

Experts told CNA TODAY that Singaporeans are not getting enough shut-eye due to well-known reasons such as having a low priority for sleep, prolonged work and study hours, and heavy screen use.

“Some individuals also spend a significant amount of time caring for their family,” Asst Prof Lo said.

Lack of sleep is also often linked to a culture prioritising productivity over getting enough sleep.

Associate Professor Joshua Gooley from the Neuroscience and Behavioural Disorders Programme at Duke-NUS Medical School said: “Many people think that sleep can be sacrificed in the pursuit of achievement. Working late hours and getting short sleep is often viewed as a badge of honour.

“The problem with this way of thinking is that inadequate sleep impairs overall performance and well-being, which may lower work efficiency and the quality of work.”

And it is not just the individual who suffers. Insufficient sleep can also have economic repercussions for a country.

A 2016 study on sleep deprivation by Rand Corporation found that in addition to an increased mortality risk for people sleeping less than six hours a night, up to 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) was lost due to lack of sleep.

The study by the American non-profit think tank suggested that an increase in sleep could add billions of dollars to a country's economy. The survey covered five major economies: Canada, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States

It also found that the US sustained estimated losses of up to US$411 billion yearly, which is 2.28 per cent of its GDP – the largest the study found due to the size of the American economy. Japan is estimated to lose up to US$138 billion a year.

As for Singapore, people experiencing anxiety and depression – conditions often linked to insufficient sleep – could be costing the nation nearly US$12 billion yearly, about 2.9 per cent of its GDP. This was based on a 2022 article from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Asst Prof Lo from NUS explained that the costs are largely driven by the consequences of sleep deprivation, including reduced productivity, higher rates of illness and increased absenteeism.

Additionally, higher risks for total mortality shrink the workforce, while poor school performance hampers skills development, ultimately diminishing the quality and competitiveness of the working population.